India News LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Moans About 'two Of His Best Ministers' Being In Jail

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the entire country is proud of former AAP ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain and alleged they were arrested just to "stop the good work being done" in the national capital. Read all the breaking updates here:

23:21 IST, March 1st 2023
Woman, daughter found dead in house in Mangaluru

A 33-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Kodialbail Guthu in Mangaluru on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijaya and her daughter Sumukha. They were found hanging in their house.
 

22:59 IST, March 1st 2023
Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the global economy: UK Foreign Secy in New Delhi

"Today we are living through a period of geopolitical competition...Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the global economy and across the world and we are seeing the ripple effect of that in food prices, energy prices, global insecurity," said UK Foreign Secy James Cleverly in New Delhi.

He added, "I am also going to echo the wise words of Prime Minister Modi who was right when he said to Putin, "today's era is not an era of war. Vladimir Putin must listen to those words & heed those words. Sadly, he is not doing so yet."

22:53 IST, March 1st 2023
Mamata likely to inaugurate Ganga Aarti in Kolkata on Thursday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the Ganga Aarti -- similar to the one held in Varanasi -- in Kolkata's Baje Kadamtala Ghat on Thursday, a senior official at the state secretariat said.
 

22:11 IST, March 1st 2023
US State Secy Antony Blinken arrives in India for G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

21:27 IST, March 1st 2023
Union Cabinet approves procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from HAL

Union Cabinet has approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years, the Minister of Defence said.

20:47 IST, March 1st 2023
Supreme Court to deliver its verdict on petitions pertaining to Hindenburg report on Thursday

Supreme Court will deliver tomorrow, 2nd March its verdict on petitions pertaining to the Hindenburg report including on the issue of the constitution of the committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors.

20:16 IST, March 1st 2023
KCR visits Venkateshwara Swamy Temple in Telangana's Kamareddy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the 'Kalyanotsavam' ritual of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy at Sri Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Thimmapur in Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, unveiled a 'dhwajastambham' (temple pylon) with details regarding the development of the temple. Temple priests welcomed the Chief Minister and his wife with 'purnakumbha'.

20:03 IST, March 1st 2023
Thoughts for the third front are pointless: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai

Addressing an event on his 70th birthday, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin said, "Political parties should rise above differences and stand together as a united force to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Parliament election."

He added, "Thoughts for the third front are pointless. I humbly request all political parties, opposed to BJP, to understand simple electoral arithmetic logic and stand united."

19:47 IST, March 1st 2023
I'm working as CM by order of Tamil Nadu's people: CM MK Stalin

"I'm working as CM by the order of Tamil Nadu's people, I'm working as DMK president by the order of cadres. I'm not an orator like Perarignar Anna, I am not a writer like Kalaignar but I can work hard like them," said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai at an event on his 70th birthday.

19:12 IST, March 1st 2023
All like-minded opposition parties should come together against the divisive forces: Mallikarjun Kharge

"All like-minded opposition parties should come together against the divisive forces. I never said who will lead or who will become PM. It's not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, this is our desire," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

19:06 IST, March 1st 2023
CPI(M) demands rollback in LPG cylinder price hike

The CPI(M) Wednesday demanded a rollback in the LPG cylinder price hike, stating that the rise will further lead people to forgo the benefits under the Ujjwala Scheme which has already seen a 10 per cent decrease in beneficiaries opting for refills.
 

18:41 IST, March 1st 2023
If Manish Sisodia joins BJP all cases will be withdrawn, says Arvind Kejriwal

In his first press conference after Manish Sisodia's arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "If Manish Sisodia joins BJP today, won't he be released tomorrow? All cases will be withdrawn. If Satyendar Jain joins BJP today, all cases will be withdrawn and he would be released from jail tomorrow. The issue isn't corruption but to stop work and send CBI-ED after opposition."

18:27 IST, March 1st 2023
Arvind Kejriwal praises jailed leaders; attacks PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister for putting "two of his best ministers in jail". He also stated that the liquorgate is not a scam.

18:18 IST, March 1st 2023
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Wednesday. "He appreciated India's COVID-19 Management, Vaccination Drive & Digital Health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission," tweets the Minister.

18:09 IST, March 1st 2023
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to meet HM Amit Shah on Thursday

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at 3.30 pm.

18:04 IST, March 1st 2023
Youth Congress protests against the hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders & domestic LPG cylinders

 

Youth Congress on Wednesday protested against the hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders and domestic LPG cylinders.

The price of commercial LPG cylinders increased by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit with immediate effect from today, 1st March.

17:45 IST, March 1st 2023
In accordance with IT Rules 2021, WhatsApp publishes report for January 2023

In accordance with IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for January 2023. This report contains details of user complaints and actions taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions. WhatsApp banned over 2.9 million accounts in January, said WhatsApp Spokesperson.

17:32 IST, March 1st 2023
Umesh Pal murder case accused Ateeq Ahmed moves Supreme Court seeking protection

Ateeq Ahmed, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has moved Supreme Court seeking protection. He said that he doesn't want to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh jail from Gujarat jail.

17:13 IST, March 1st 2023
Haryana sarpanches stage protest against Khattar government in Panchkula

Sarpanches of several villages on Wednesday staged a protest in Panchkula against the Haryana government's e-tender policy for development works in rural areas.

17:09 IST, March 1st 2023
Amit Shah to virtually address 'Kashmir Mahotsav'

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will virtually address the 'Kashmir Mahotsav' organised by the Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat University, on March 2.

16:52 IST, March 1st 2023
Delhi government portfolios relocated; only 4 ministers in Cabinet

Only four ministers in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet ( Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand and Imran Hussain) now as the portfolios held by Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain are distributed among ministers Kailash Gahlot and Rajkumar Anand.

16:23 IST, March 1st 2023
AAP's emergency meeting begins at Arvind Kejriwal's residence

The emergency meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently underway at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

16:18 IST, March 1st 2023
BJP demands resignation of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. 

"Digital evidence in form of mobile phones was destroyed by former ministers. This was done under the instructions of Kejriwal," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.

16:11 IST, March 1st 2023
undated resignation letters of Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain need to be examined: BJP

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday said that the resignation letters of Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain need to be examined as they were without any date.

"How the resignation letter is undated? Kejriwal has once again played with the constitution," said BJP.

16:01 IST, March 1st 2023
Two persons arrested for stabbing a man in Delhi's Azadpur area

Two persons were arrested for stabbing a man, Ram Parvesh Paswan in the Azadpur area of Delhi. The accused have been identified as Ashu Miyan (32) of Jahangirpuri, a history-sheeter and Kamal Singh. Weapon of offence also recovered. Further is probe underway, said Delhi Police.

15:54 IST, March 1st 2023
Farooq Abdullah bats for MK Stalin as Opposition's PM face

In presence of Congress, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah pitched for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin as Opposition's Prime Minister face.

15:54 IST, March 1st 2023
For the UK, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable: British Foreign Secy Cleverly

"For the UK, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable. We're helping to defend the UN charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope this war comes to a swift conclusion. I respect India's judgement to have bilateral relations with countries of its choice," said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

15:38 IST, March 1st 2023
Yogi attacks Opposition for Mafia raj; 'You gave 1 district, 1 mafia'

In a stinging attack on the Opposition for Mafia raj, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "You have given one district, one mafia. We have started many policies that promote ' One District, One Product'."

15:19 IST, March 1st 2023
Bhag lo or Bhaag lo, says Yogi on crackdown on corruption

On his government's crackdown on corruption, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a strong message and said, "Bhag lo or Bhaag lo" (Participate or run away).

15:05 IST, March 1st 2023
Uttar Pradesh is on Vikas Yatra, says CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly

Speaking on the state budget, Cm Yogi Adityanath said, "We presented our budget successfully. I am proud of the Finance Minister who considered all the citizens, while also thinking of the development of Uttar Pradesh...UP is on Vikas Yatra"

