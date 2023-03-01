India News LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Moans About 'two Of His Best Ministers' Being In Jail

"Today we are living through a period of geopolitical competition...Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the global economy and across the world and we are seeing the ripple effect of that in food prices, energy prices, global insecurity," said UK Foreign Secy James Cleverly in New Delhi.

He added, "I am also going to echo the wise words of Prime Minister Modi who was right when he said to Putin, "today's era is not an era of war. Vladimir Putin must listen to those words & heed those words. Sadly, he is not doing so yet."