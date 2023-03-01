India News LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Moans About 'two Of His Best Ministers' Being In Jail

Quick links:
A 33-year-old woman and her four-year-old daughter were found dead at their house in Kodialbail Guthu in Mangaluru on Wednesday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Vijaya and her daughter Sumukha. They were found hanging in their house.
"Today we are living through a period of geopolitical competition...Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent shockwaves through the global economy and across the world and we are seeing the ripple effect of that in food prices, energy prices, global insecurity," said UK Foreign Secy James Cleverly in New Delhi.
He added, "I am also going to echo the wise words of Prime Minister Modi who was right when he said to Putin, "today's era is not an era of war. Vladimir Putin must listen to those words & heed those words. Sadly, he is not doing so yet."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to inaugurate the Ganga Aarti -- similar to the one held in Varanasi -- in Kolkata's Baje Kadamtala Ghat on Thursday, a senior official at the state secretariat said.
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.
Delhi | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in India to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting.
Union Cabinet has approved the procurement of 70 HTT-40 Basic Trainer Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force at a cost of Rs 6,828.36 crore. The aircraft will be supplied over a period of six years, the Minister of Defence said.
Supreme Court will deliver tomorrow, 2nd March its verdict on petitions pertaining to the Hindenburg report including on the issue of the constitution of the committee relating to regulatory mechanisms to protect the investors.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the 'Kalyanotsavam' ritual of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy at Sri Tirumala Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Thimmapur in Kamareddy district on Wednesday.
KCR, as Rao is popularly known, unveiled a 'dhwajastambham' (temple pylon) with details regarding the development of the temple. Temple priests welcomed the Chief Minister and his wife with 'purnakumbha'.
బిర్కూర్ మండలంలోని ఈ దేవాలయ అభివృద్ధికి సంబంధించిన వివరాలతో కూడిన పైలాన్ ను సీఎం ఆవిష్కరించారు. శాసనసభ స్పీకర్ శ్రీ పోచారం శ్రీనివాస్ రెడ్డి కుటుంబం చేయించిన రెండు కిలోల స్వర్ణ కిరీటాన్ని స్వామి వారికి సీఎం కేసీఆర్ దంపతులు సమర్పించి, స్వామివారికి ప్రత్యేక పూజలు నిర్వహించారు.
Addressing an event on his 70th birthday, Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin said, "Political parties should rise above differences and stand together as a united force to defeat the BJP in the upcoming Parliament election."
He added, "Thoughts for the third front are pointless. I humbly request all political parties, opposed to BJP, to understand simple electoral arithmetic logic and stand united."
"I'm working as CM by the order of Tamil Nadu's people, I'm working as DMK president by the order of cadres. I'm not an orator like Perarignar Anna, I am not a writer like Kalaignar but I can work hard like them," said Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai at an event on his 70th birthday.
"All like-minded opposition parties should come together against the divisive forces. I never said who will lead or who will become PM. It's not the question. We want to fight together unitedly, this is our desire," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.
The CPI(M) Wednesday demanded a rollback in the LPG cylinder price hike, stating that the rise will further lead people to forgo the benefits under the Ujjwala Scheme which has already seen a 10 per cent decrease in beneficiaries opting for refills.
In his first press conference after Manish Sisodia's arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "If Manish Sisodia joins BJP today, won't he be released tomorrow? All cases will be withdrawn. If Satyendar Jain joins BJP today, all cases will be withdrawn and he would be released from jail tomorrow. The issue isn't corruption but to stop work and send CBI-ED after opposition."
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister for putting "two of his best ministers in jail". He also stated that the liquorgate is not a scam.
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates met Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in Delhi on Wednesday. "He appreciated India's COVID-19 Management, Vaccination Drive & Digital Health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission," tweets the Minister.
Wonderful meeting with @BillGates.
He appreciated India's COVID-19 Management, Vaccination Drive & Digital Health initiatives like Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.
We discussed about India's G20 health priorities, PM Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana and eSanjeevani.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday at 3.30 pm.
Youth Congress on Wednesday protested against the hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders and domestic LPG cylinders.
The price of commercial LPG cylinders increased by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit with immediate effect from today, 1st March.
Bengaluru, K'taka | Youth Congress protests against the hike in prices of commercial LPG cylinders & domestic LPG cylinders
Price of commercial LPG cylinders increased by Rs 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 50 per unit with immediate effect from today, 1st March.
In accordance with IT Rules 2021, we’ve published our report for January 2023. This report contains details of user complaints and actions taken by WhatsApp, as well as WhatsApp’s own preventive actions. WhatsApp banned over 2.9 million accounts in January, said WhatsApp Spokesperson.
Ateeq Ahmed, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, has moved Supreme Court seeking protection. He said that he doesn't want to be shifted to Uttar Pradesh jail from Gujarat jail.
Sarpanches of several villages on Wednesday staged a protest in Panchkula against the Haryana government's e-tender policy for development works in rural areas.
#BREAKING | First visuals of protest against Khattar government in Panchkula, Haryana.
Watch here-https://t.co/ge3J2OVybC pic.twitter.com/GIv5USIndz
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah will virtually address the 'Kashmir Mahotsav' organised by the Indian Institute of Sustainability, Gujarat University, on March 2.
Only four ministers in Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet ( Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand and Imran Hussain) now as the portfolios held by Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain are distributed among ministers Kailash Gahlot and Rajkumar Anand.
The emergency meeting of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is currently underway at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
"Digital evidence in form of mobile phones was destroyed by former ministers. This was done under the instructions of Kejriwal," BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said.
AAP is a Paap party. Sisodia is accused No 1 as well as the Liquor Minister; Satyendar Jain has opened a massage centre inside the jail: BJP
Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Monday said that the resignation letters of Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain need to be examined as they were without any date.
"How the resignation letter is undated? Kejriwal has once again played with the constitution," said BJP.
Two persons were arrested for stabbing a man, Ram Parvesh Paswan in the Azadpur area of Delhi. The accused have been identified as Ashu Miyan (32) of Jahangirpuri, a history-sheeter and Kamal Singh. Weapon of offence also recovered. Further is probe underway, said Delhi Police.
In presence of Congress, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) chief Farooq Abdullah pitched for Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin as Opposition's Prime Minister face.
"For the UK, Russia's invasion of Ukraine is unacceptable. We're helping to defend the UN charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity. We hope this war comes to a swift conclusion. I respect India's judgement to have bilateral relations with countries of its choice," said UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly
In a stinging attack on the Opposition for Mafia raj, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "You have given one district, one mafia. We have started many policies that promote ' One District, One Product'."
On his government's crackdown on corruption, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave a strong message and said, "Bhag lo or Bhaag lo" (Participate or run away).
Speaking on the state budget, Cm Yogi Adityanath said, "We presented our budget successfully. I am proud of the Finance Minister who considered all the citizens, while also thinking of the development of Uttar Pradesh...UP is on Vikas Yatra"