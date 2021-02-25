Mehbooba Mufti Responds As India & Pakistan Issue Joint Statement; Claims Vindication

After India and Pakistan released a joint statement following the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGsMO) of both countries discussing the established mechanism of hotline contact and the border situation, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party President and former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday gave her first reaction on the big development.

Mufti said, "A big and welcome development that India & Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire along the LoC. Dialogue is the only way forward if both countries want to stop the unending cycle of violence and bloodshed across the borders and J&K."

As per the joint statement, India and Pakistan's DGMOs reviewed the situation along the line of control (LoC) and reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings should be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation. The meeting between the DGMOs of the two countries comes amid continuing ceasefire violations along the LoC by Pakistan including unprovoked firing at civilians and Indian Army soldiers, even as the country attempts to assuage the FATF over its greylisting for terror money laundering.

A joint statement issued by India & Pakistan

"The Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held discussions over the established mechanism of hotline contact. The two sides reviewed the situation along the Line of Control and all other sectors in a free, frank, and cordial atmosphere. In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other’s core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence. Both sides agreed for strict observance of all agreements, understandings, and cease firing along the Line of Control and all other sectors with effect from midnight 24/25 Feb 2021. Both sides reiterated that existing mechanisms of hotline contact and border flag meetings will be utilized to resolve any unforeseen situation or misunderstanding."

Moments prior to the joint statement, Republic Media Network had exclusively accessed locations of five Pakistan terror launchpads near the Line of Control (LoC). These launchpads in the neighboring country are as near as 12 minutes away from the LoC and belong to terror outfit Al-Badr. This once again exposes Pakistan's tactics of sneaking in terrorists into the Indian territory to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba Mufti's response is not out of tune with her politics. She has strongly advocated for talks between the two countries, with her Gupkar ally NC following suit.

