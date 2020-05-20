How India Is Playing A Critical Role In The Fight Agaist COVID-19

India has been leading from the front in the battle against COVID-19. The country has been key to building global solidarity during the pandemic and showing the way to fight the virus.

Here’s how India has been helping other countries:

SENT HCQ TO 55 COUNTRIES: India has sent hydroxychloroquine to over 55 coronavirus-hit countries including countries like United States, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Nepal, Maldives, and Sri Lanka

OVER 1 LAKH FOREIGNERS EVACUATED: In two months, India has cooperated with different countries and flown out over 1 lakh foreign nationals in 388 special flights from various cities in India. Indian airlines also operated charters to fly foreign citizens from one Indian city to another to catch their flights.

MISSION SAGAR TO PROVIDE FOOD TO MALDIVES: On 12 May 2020, INS Kesari sent 580 tonnes of essential food items to the Maldives under “Mission Sagar” as part of its Neighbourhood First policy. The food material was handed over in the presence of the High Commissioner of India to Maldives Sunjay Sudhir, the Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and their Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi.

PART OF SOLIDARITY TRIALS: ICMR on 13 May said that it would fast-track the roll-out of the World Health Organization’s solidarity trial. ICMR’s director-general Balram Bhargava said the organisation was “working relentlessly to implement scientific interventions to combat the COVID-19 pandemic”.

PLEDGED 10 MILLION TO SAARC: On 15 March, India pledged $10 million towards a ‘SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund’ proposed by PM Modi in a video conference meeting with member countries Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

G-20 MEETING: On 14 May, India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal during a virtual meeting with G20 nations called upon G-20 members for an agreement to enable the use of Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights flexibilities to provide access essential medicines.

