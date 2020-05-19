India Among 10 Nations Elected By World Health Assembly To WHO Executive Board; Watch

In a major development on Tuesday, May 19, India was among 10 nations that were elected by the 73rd World Health Assembly to the Executive Board of the World Health Organisation for a period of three years. The other new members include Botswana, Colombia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Madagascar, Oman, Republic of Korea, Russia, and the United Kingdom. The WHO Executive Board is comprised of 34 individuals technically qualified in the health sector designated by member states which are elected by the World Health Assembly.

The Board holds two meetings annually- the first one in January and a shorter meeting in May immediately after the World Health Assembly. The principal functions of the Executive Board is to give effect to the decisions and policies of the Health Assembly, to advise it and to facilitate its work. Currently, Dr. Hiroki Nakatani of Japan is the Chairman of the WHO Executive Board. On May 22, 2020, the 147th session of the Board shall be conducted where the election of the chair, vice-chairs, and rapporteurs will take place.

Dr.Tedros welcomes resolution for an independent probe

In his opening remarks at the World Health Assembly on Monday, WHO chief Dr.Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the resolution for a step-wise process of impartial, independent, and comprehensive evaluation into the COVID-19 response. He promised to initiate an independent evaluation at the earliest so that recommendations can be made to improve national and global pandemic preparedness and response. At the same time, Dr.Tedros stressed that such an evaluation must encompass the entirety of the response by all actors. India was one of the numerous countries who had supported this resolution.

Dr.Tedros remarked, “WHO is committed to transparency, accountability and continuous improvement. For us, change is a constant. In fact, the existing independent accountability mechanisms are already in operation, since the pandemic started. The Independent Oversight Advisory Committee has today published its first report on the pandemic, with several recommendations for both the Secretariat and Member States.” He added, “In that spirit, we welcome the proposed resolution before this Assembly, which calls for a step-wise process of impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation. To be truly comprehensive, such an evaluation must encompass the entirety of the response by all actors, in good faith.”

