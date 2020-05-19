Lockdown 4.0: Maharashtra Releases Fresh Guidelines; Major Relaxations In Non-Red Zones

On Tuesday, May 19, the Maharashtra government announced the revised guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown in the state. This order shall come into effect from May 22 and shall remain effective till May 31. Basically, the area under Red zone includes all Municipal Corporations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and the Municipal Corporations of Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgaon, Akola and Amravati. The remaining area of the state has been declared as non-Red zones. While only essential activities shall be permitted in containment zones, major relaxations have been given in the non-Red zones.

Read: CM Uddhav Asks District Officials To Try Goa's Model Against COVID; Even As Cases Return

Prohibited activities in all zones:

1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers barring for medical purposes, air ambulance, security and other purposes permitted by the MHA

2. Metro rail services

3. All educational institutions

4. Hotels, restaurants, and other hospitality services except for those housing frontline workers

5. Cinema halls, swimming pools, shopping malls, gyms, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums

6. All kind of gatherings

7. Movement of people between 7 pm and 7 am except for essential services

8. Consumption of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc. in public places

Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases Cross 1 Lakh As Many States Ease Lockdown Restrictions

Permitted activities in Red zones:

1. Shops selling essential commodities

2. Non-essential shops as permitted by the previous policy of the respective Municipal Corporation

3. Shops/malls/industries/establishments not allowed to open previously can remain open from 9 am to 5 pm only for upkeep and maintenance of material and for pre-monsoon protection activities of property and goods

4. E-commerce for essential as well as non-essential goods

5. Industrial units which have been already permitted to operate

6. Construction work and pre-monsoon work

7. Four-wheeler with a driver and two passengers and two-wheeler with one rider only for essential purposes

8. Home delivery by restaurants

Permitted activities in non-Red zones:

1. Offices, establishments, industries, shops and all other activities apart from those listed in 'Prohibited activities in all zones'

2. Sport complexes and stadia for individual exercises

3. Intra-district bus service at 50% capacity

4. Markets and shops shall remain open from 9 am to 5 pm

5. Four wheeler with a driver and two passengers, three-wheeler with a driver and two passengers and two-wheeler with one rider for all purposes

Read the full list of permitted and prohibited activities in various zones here:

Read: '5 Lakh Migrants Sent Home, More To Follow,' Says CM Uddhav; Wants Covid Beaten By Monsoon

Read: India's COVID Cases Took 64 Days To Climb From 100 To 1 Lakh: How Does It Stand Globally?