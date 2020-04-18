India Post Turns Lifesaver, Delivers Essential Goods To People Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

In yet another effort to ease the lives of people amid nationwide COVID-19 lockdown, the India Post has taken up the initiative to deliver essential commodities such as medicines, medical equipment, pensions, and social security benefits through the Aadhaar-enabled payment system to the people of the national capital.

The Indian Postal services have been providing assistance to people across the country, ever since the lockdown was announced last month.

Delhi: India Post has taken up initiatives to deliver essential goods such as medicines & medical equipment across the across, and providing pension and social security benefits through the Aadhar-enabled payment system amid lockdown due #Coronavirus outbreak.

India Post gears up during lockdown

India Post has changed its priorities in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. Boasting the largest postal network in the world with more than 1.56 lakh post offices, of which 1.41 lakh are in rural areas, the robust India Post has become a lifesaver, working round the clock, delivering COVID-19 testing kits, ventilators, masks and medicines to far-flung places.

The red mail vans, which are used for delivering parcels within the city limits, have now become the mode of transport to faraway locations during the nationwide lockdown, with no trains and flights in operation. Last weekend, a COVID-19 kit consignment packed in dry ice arrived from Delhi for delivery to hospitals in Ranchi.

In a major relief to people in need of cash during the lockdown, the Kerala government tied up with the postal department to deliver cash at their doorsteps. To ensure that people have sufficient cash flow amid the ongoing lockdown period, the Indian postal office based in Jammu and Kashmir has facilitated financial transactions, allowing people to withdraw and deposit funds easily.

The Indian postal service has also collaborated with Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Board (KSMDMC) in a one-of-a-kind initiative to deliver the farm-fresh mangoes to people in the State amid the nationwide lockdown.

