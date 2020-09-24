India Raises Issue Of Cross-border Terrorism At Informal SAARC Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar raised the issue of cross-border terrorism at a virtual gathering of SAARC Council of Ministers on September 24. Jaishankar said that though the regional grouping has made significant progress over the last 35 years, the collective effort towards prosperity has been hampered by terrorism and national security threats.

Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s commitment to Neighbourhood First policy and towards building a connected, integrated, secure and prosperous South Asia. He told the informal meeting that acts of terrorism obstruct the shared objective of realising the full potential of collective endeavour, highlighting the importance of collective resolve to defeat the “scourge of terrorism.”

“This will generate the much needed trust and confidence to collectively build a stronger and prosperous #SAARC.” - EAM @DrSJaishankar — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) September 24, 2020

The South Asian Association of Regional Cooperation was founded in 1985 with an aim to promote economic development and regional integration but Pakistan’s complicity in cross-border terrorism has often worked as an impediment in the smooth functioning of the group. Jaishankar said that SAARC must overcome the challenges of cross-border terrorism, trade obstruction and connectivity issue.

COVID cooperation

The External Affairs Minister highlighted India’s COVID-19 cooperation efforts as it has committed $10 million to COVID-19 Emergency Fund created for the region. He informed the ministers gathering that India has already supplied essential drugs, medical consumables, COVID-19 protection and testing kits to the region.

Jaishankar emphasised India’s support to SAARC neighbours under which it has extended $150 million foreign currency swap support to the Maldives and $200 million to Bhutan. He also recognised the progress on South Asian satellite and extension of National Knowledge Network.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with the heads of SAARC nations to formulate a “strong strategy” in order to fight against the novel coronavirus. He also held separate telephonic conversations with most of the SAARC leaders to discuss the pandemic situation expressed solidarity with the neighbouring countries in the fight against COVID-19.

