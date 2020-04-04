India Rejects Imran Khan's Comments On J&K Domicile Law, Says 'End Terrorism In Kashmir'

Retaliating to Imran Khan's comments on Jammu-Kashmir's new domicile law, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, on Saturday, said that Pakistan has no locus standi on J&K. Moreover, he added that if Pakistan wanted to contribute to welfare of J&K, then it could do so by ending terrorism. Terming Khan's claims as untenable, he said that repeated attempts to interfere in India's internal affairs will not make its claims acceptable.

MEA slams Imran Khan's claims on J&K's domicile law

If Pak wants to contribute to welfare of J and K, then it could do so by ending terrorism: MEA on Imran Khan's comments on Kashmir — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 4, 2020

Imran Khan slams domicile law

Calling the timing of the Centre's new domicile law 'reprehensible', Khan claimed that the BJP was using the pandemic to push its own agenda. Appealing to the UN again, he said that the international community must stop India's continuing violations of UNSC Resolutions. Moreover, he claimed that the new Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020 was an attempt to 'illegally alter the demography of Jammu-Kashmir'.

Timing of this latest illegal action is particularly reprehensible because it seeks to exploit the international focus on COVID19 pandemic to push forward BJP's Hindutva Supremacist agenda. The UN & int comm must stop India's continuing violations of UNSC Resolutions & Int law — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 2, 2020

Centre issues new domicile law for J&K

On Wednesday, the Centre issued a gazette notification defining the domicile of the newly bifurcated Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. It states that a domicile of J&K is one 'who has resided for 15 years in J&K, or has studied for 7 years and appeared in Class 10/12 exam in J&K, or is registered as migrant by the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner.' The order also includes “children of government employees who have served in Jammu and Kashmir for a total period of ten years or children of parents who fulfil any of the conditions in sections”. The Centre had abrogated Article 370 & Article 35 A which defined the permanent residents of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

