'India Set To Finalise Long-pending Defence Deal With US During Trump's Visit': Sources

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's much-speculated visit to India, sources have told news agency ANI that a long-pending defence deal between the two countries might be finalised. A senior official has told ANI, that during President Trump's two-day visit, could also lead to finalising of a trade deal as well.

The official revealed that both countries are also working separately on a limited trade agreement ahead of the trip. While reports have dismissed the possibility of a trade deal between the two countries, the official remarked, "the leaders are likely to discuss and possibly finalise not a complete but maybe a 'part' of a bilateral trade deal during the visit."

"The fact that a US President is going outside New Delhi to other cities -- and if you look at the reception that he will receive - shows the admiration that the people of India have for the United States. And that's the biggest message that will come back to Washington," the senior official said.

'Namaste, President Trump'

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24 and 25. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. The stadium which is being built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, has the capacity to hold 1.25 lakh spectators.

Trump's schedule

Upon his arrival in New Delhi, Trump would receive a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan as per protocol. Prime minister Modi could then accompany the US leader to the Gandhi Ashram. The two leaders will then meet at the Hyderabad house and will call on official state meetings.

The senior official also revealed that President Trump along with First Lady Melania might make a quick pit stop at Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

President Trump is also expected to meet executives of Indian companies who have considerable business interests in the United States during his visit to the capital at the US embassy in New Delhi. The companies expected to attend the US Embassy talks include the Indian oil and gas company Reliance Industries, Tata Sons, Bharat Forge, Mahindra, and Mahindra. Trump's visit will conclude with an early banquet dinner, following which he will depart for Washington.

(With Agency Inputs)