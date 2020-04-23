India Slams OIC's Factually Incorrect Statement On Islamophobia, Urges 'Don't Communalise'

On Thursday, government sources expressed deep regret on the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's remarks about Islamophobia in India. The sources asserted that the OIC's statement about Muslims being maligned for the spread of COVID-19 was "factually incorrect". Moreover, the sources added that the OIC should desist from giving a communal angle to the global fight against the novel coronavirus crisis.

It is deeply regrettable that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has made a factually inaccurate statement. OIC should not try to communalise the global fight against #COVID19: Government Sources on OIC's allegations of Islamophobia in India — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2020

Union Minister slams OIC's criticism

The controversy was sparked off when the Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission established by OIC issued a condemnation of the alleged Islamophobic campaign in India. The OIC- IPHRC claimed that Muslims in India were facing violence and discrimination. Moreover, it called on the Indian government to take urgent steps to stop the "growing tide" of Islamophobia and protect the rights of the Muslims as per the International Human Rights law.

1/2 #OIC-IPHRC condemns the unrelenting vicious #Islamophobic campaign in #India maligning Muslims for spread of #COVID-19 as well as their negative profiling in media subjecting them to discrimination & violence with impunity. — OIC-IPHRC (@OIC_IPHRC) April 19, 2020

On Tuesday, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi defended the Centre on the OIC's criticism. Maintaining that the Indian government was doing its job with conviction, he said that PM Modi always talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians. According to him, people trying to vitiate the atmosphere of prosperity cannot be the friends of Indian Muslims.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi remarked, "We are doing our job with conviction. The Prime Minister whenever he speaks, he talks about the rights and welfare of 130 crore Indians. If somebody cannot see this, then it is their problem. India's Muslims, its minorities, all its sections, are prosperous and those people trying to vitiate this atmosphere of prosperity, they cannot be friends of Indian Muslims."

