Ashok Gehlot MLAs' Phones Tapped, Jammers Installed Around Jaisalmer Hotel : Sources

In a shocking revelation, sources report on Friday, that phones of several Gehlot camp MLAs holed up in a Jaisalmer Hotel have been tapped. Sources report that four jammers have been installed in Hotel Suryagarh and only a few corners get network. As per the list accessed, calls of several MLAs - Baljeet Yadav, Zahida, Arun Kumawat were being monitored. All 102 Gehlot MLAs are currently holed in Jaisalmer till the Assembly will be convened on August 14.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India marks highest single-day spike; total tally over 20 lakh

Gehlot MLAs tapped

Congress MLA says Sachin Pilot has 'well-wishers' in Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's camp

BJP slams tapping

Reacting to the alleged phone-tapping, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, slammed CM Ashok Gehlot saying 'Why so much fear?'. Shekhawat has been named by the Rajasthan SOG in the FIR along with Pilot camp MLAs- Vishvendra Singh, Bhanwar Lal after tapes were leaked by Congress featuring MLAs discussing money transaction with BJP leaders to topple the Gehlot government. While 3 arrests have been made till date, the Rajasthan High Court will hear all petitions in the alleged horse-trading case on August 13.

Rajasthan HC to hear all pleas in alleged 'horse-trading' issue of MLAs on August 13

SOG probe into 'leaked tapes'

The 8-member SOG team has filed an FIR in the case and has issued notice to Shekhawat, but is hunting for Pilot camp MLAs to collect voice samples for the same. They have visited two Haryana hotels but were unable to find the MLAs. Meanwhile, accused MLA Bhanwar Lal has approached the Court seeking dismissal of the FIR against him. Currently, the court has ordered maintaining status quo in the issue - essentially staying disqualification proceedings against former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs.

Congress makes offer to Pilot & Rajasthan MLAs: Shun BJP's hospitality, let's hold talks

Gehlot softens his stance on Pilot

After terming Pilot as 'Nakara' and 'Nikamma', on Saturday, CM Ashok Gehlot said that he would be willing to forgive Pilot and the 18 rebel MLAs if the party's high command decides to the same, while talking to reporters in Jaisalmer. Previously, Gehlot had claimed Pilot was 'useless and ineffective', but has urged Pilot and his MLAs to move out of BJP-ruled Haryana, hinting at a reconciliation. Currently, MLAs supporting CM Ashok Gehlot are holed up in Jaisalmer hotel while the 19 rebel MLAs are spread across Delhi and Haryana.

Pilot and his 18 MLAs have challenged the disqualification notices issued by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi in the Rajasthan High Court. The court has ordered to maintain status-quo staying any action against the 19 rebel MLAs till the next hearing. Meanwhile, Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi and Speaker CP Joshi have again moved the Supreme Court challenging the Rajasthan High Court's 'status quo' order regarding the disqualification notices issued to former Deputy CM Sachin pilot and 18 MLAs. The Congress which is split into two factions stands as such - Gehlot (104), Pilot (19) while BJP has 72 MLAs, with the support of RLP (3) and one Independent MLA in the house of 200 members.