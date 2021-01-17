Congress Questions Centre On COVAXIN & COVISHIELD's Prices; Asks 'why Export Allowed?'

Stirring more politics over the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine, Congress on Sunday posed several questions to the Centre regarding the pricing of the two vaccines - Serum Institute of India (SII)'s COVISHIELD and Bharat Biotech (BBL)'s COVAXIN. Addressing a press conference, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked why COVAXIN was priced higher than COVISHIELD and why the COVISHIELD's private market price was Rs 1000. Claiming that the vaccine manufacturers will make profits due to bulk orders, Surjewala also asked why vaccine export was being allowed amid pan-India vaccination.

Congress poses Questions to Centre on vaccines

Why is Modi government giving 95 rupees more for this vaccine to Bharat Biotech? Shouldn't this vaccine cost less than Serum Institute's vaccine - AstraZeneca?

When 'Covishield Vaccine' SII To Government ₹ 200 / dose, then how can they be allowed to rob the pocket of the people by selling it at 500% profit in the market?

Why is the Modi government not demanding transparency from companies in 'cost of production', 'licensing' and 'margin of profit'? Why is Corona Vaccine Export Permitted? Why was the entire population of India allowed to export vaccine before being vaccinated?

Who will get the free corona vaccine? How many people will be given the free corana vaccine? Where can you get a free corona vaccine?

समय आ गया है, जब प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेंद्र मोदी और उनकी सरकार को आगे आकर इन सवालों के जवाब देने होंगे : श्री @rssurjewala — Congress (@INCIndia) January 17, 2021

Vaccine politics

Politicisation over the vaccine was started by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who said hat 'I will not get vaccinated - that too on BJP's vaccine (COVID-19), as I don't trust it, at a press conference in Lucknow. While some Opposition politicians backed his claims, Congress MP Manish Tewari took a different view, questioning the lack of public data of Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN's trials and efficacy. Voicing out the concerns of various experts, Tewari claimed that the doctrine of informed consent violated as recipients did not have the choice between COVAXIN and COVISHIELD.

Replying to the Congress MP, Union Health Minister once again assure Tewari that the safety of the vaccine was assured and tested by the top Indian experts. Dr. Harsh Vardhan explained that COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) & any other variant and clarified hat COVAXIN was given a different approval i.e 'clinical trial mode' - where all COVAXIN recipients will be tracked, monitored as if they’re in trial. All beneficiaries have to sign a consent form which promises compensation in case of 'adverse effects'. These conditions and the alleged 'rush in approval' for COVAXIN have been questioned by several experts. The government has already purchased 1.1 crore COVISHIELD vaccine doses and 55 lakh COVAXIN vaccine shots - aiming to vaccinate 3 crore frontline warriors, in the first phase.

