CoWIN 2.0 App Version: What Is The New Addition In This Version?

For many years India has been making use of a vaccine intelligence system which is known as eVIN. The full form of eVIN is electronic vaccine intelligence network. This gives real-time feedback on vaccine stocks, power outages, temperature fluctuations and a lot more. Now, an app under development known as CoWIN is actually an extension of eVIN. It will further enhance the eVIN system by providing a solution for the planning, implementation, monitoring, and specifically for the evaluation of the COVID-19 vaccination in India. Continue reading to know how to register on CoWIN app.

Also read | What Is Zero Point Dashing In Fortnite? Where To Consume The Crystal Shards?

COWIN 2.0 Covid Vaccine Registration App

Also read | AC Valhalla Impaling The Seax: Check Out How To Complete Impaling The Seax Quest Here

Cowin has five different modules, which are Administrator module, Registration module, Vaccination module, Beneficiary Acknowledgement module, and Report module. This is for the sole purpose of properly tracking and registering for the COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

As mentioned above, this is an enhanced version of eVIN and will be made available for download by the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. All the citizens who don't fall into the frontline health workers category will also be able to register for the vaccine by using the 'Registration Module' very soon. As for the registration, Photo identity will be required and the admins will be able to track the information provided by citizens in India from the 'Administrator module' panel. Below mentioned are the steps as to how this app would work:

The Vaccination module of the Co-Win app will verify the beneficiary details

Then it will update the vaccination status.

In the next step, The 'Beneficiary Acknowledgement Module' will send SMS to beneficiaries

Along with this, it will also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated

For the last step, the Report Module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted It was attended by how many and how many people dropped out of the sessions



The latest update on CoWIN app is that all individuals who are of age above 50 will soon be able to register on the CoWIN app's 2.0 version. The provision for self-registration for beneficiaries of vaccines against the COVID-19 is currently under development but it will soon be ready for launch.

Also read | Where Is The Family Portrait In Fortnite Week 12? How To Find A Shipwreck?

Also read | Pokemon Go Blaziken: Learn More About This Iconic Hoenn Region Pokemon