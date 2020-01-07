The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

India Vs Sri Lanka: Guwahati Fans Singing 'Vande Mataram' Video Goes Viral

General News

Although the opening T20 between India and Sri Lanka was called off due to wet patches on the track, Guwahati fans sealed the day with singing 'Vande Mataram'

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
India vs Sri Lanka

Although the opening T20 between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday was called off due to wet patches on the track after the rains, Guwahati fans sealed the day with singing 'Vande Mataram' in the stadium. While the groundstaff was ensuring their best to dry the ground, the fans turned their torch lights on their mobile phones and started singing the national song of India. 

The video went viral on social media after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and said, "Guwahati, You beauty." 

Netizens React

Several people across the country reacted to the video on Twitter. Here are the Netizens' reactions:

 

 Read: IND vs SL: Hair dryers and irons used to dry outfield as opening T20 called off

 

 Read: Rashid Latif endorses Sourav Ganguly's BCCI Presidency after criticising 'Super Series'

Read: Irfan Pathan retires: BCCI pays tribute to one of its finest left-arm pacers

Opening T20 match called off

The series-opening T20 match between India and Sri Lanka was called off on January 5 after rains lashed out 15 minutes before the commencement of the game. The rain spell lasted less than an hour but the ground could not be prepared in time. 

Read: BCCI confirms Indian cricket team having whopping 12 million Instagram followers

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
JNUSU ADMITS AUTHENCITY OF VIDEO
SHAHABUDDIN THREATENS PROSECUTOR
YOUNG PEOPLE ARE PRESCIENT
MALANG TRAILER: MEMES GO VIRAL
DONALD TRUMP WARNS IRAN ON NCLEAR
PREZ KOVIND COMES TO BRIDE'S RESCUE