India Vs Sri Lanka: Guwahati Fans Singing 'Vande Mataram' Video Goes Viral

Although the opening T20 between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday was called off due to wet patches on the track after the rains, Guwahati fans sealed the day with singing 'Vande Mataram' in the stadium. While the groundstaff was ensuring their best to dry the ground, the fans turned their torch lights on their mobile phones and started singing the national song of India.

The video went viral on social media after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter and said, "Guwahati, You beauty."

Netizens React

Several people across the country reacted to the video on Twitter. Here are the Netizens' reactions:

Goosebumps — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) January 5, 2020

That's the game sprint. Cricket is the religion of india and @sachin_rt God of cricket. 🙏🙏 — Anshuman Rawat (@Anshuma60770311) January 5, 2020

2011 world cup final wali felling aa rahi h 😍 — Being Ajay (@BeingAjay18) January 5, 2020

Vander Mataram ! Goosebumps while watching ! 🇮🇳 — Vijay Shankar Fans Club (@ShankarClub) January 5, 2020

Opening T20 match called off

The series-opening T20 match between India and Sri Lanka was called off on January 5 after rains lashed out 15 minutes before the commencement of the game. The rain spell lasted less than an hour but the ground could not be prepared in time.

