BCCI Confirms Indian Cricket Team Having Whopping 12 Million Instagram Followers

The Indian cricket team is one of the most followed cricket teams in the world. Due to their large fan base in the country and abroad, India also has the largest following on social media as well. Quite recently, the official Instagram account of the Indian cricket team completed 12 million followers. To celebrate the occasion, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted an image on the account in which they thanked their followers for their love and support.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari

BCCI thanks fans after completing 12 million Instagram followers

In their post, BCCI also added a caption confirming the whopping achievement. Surprisingly, the official account of the Indian cricket team has even more followers than the official account of International Cricket Council (ICC). ICC currently stands at 10.8 million followers, i.e. 1.2 million lesser than India alone.

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Star Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also enjoy a superior follower-count on Instagram. Sharma alone has 11.6 followers on the photo-sharing platform. On the other hand, Kohli enjoys a staggering 47.1 million follower-count on the same.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Ind vs SL 2020

Meanwhile, India are now facing Sri Lanka in the ongoing home T20I series. The series is also the first international assignment of both teams in 2020. The first T20I of the three-match series was a rain-induced no-result in Guwahati on January 5. Virat Kohli and co. will now return for the second T20I on January 7 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The series-concluding third game is scheduled to be held on January 10 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

Not the news that we would want to hear, but the 1st T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been abandoned due to rain.



See you in Indore #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/72ORWCt2zm — BCCI (@BCCI) January 5, 2020

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni Star In ODI World XI Of The Decade (2010-2019)