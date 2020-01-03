Rashid Latif Endorses Sourav Ganguly's BCCI Presidency After Criticising 'Super Series'

The cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is widely considered to be one of the most gripping rivalries of the sport. However, the two countries have only been facing each other in ICC events and Asia Cup matches in the last few years due to the rising political tensions in both nations. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly was recently appointed as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif, Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI President can help resume bilateral ties between India and Pakistan.

Rashid Latif pins hopes on Sourav Ganguly to revive India-Pakistan bilateral series

While speaking with a leading Pakistan daily, Rashid Latif recently revealed that Sourav Ganguly convinced the BCCI to organise a tour to Pakistan in 2004. Ganguly was the Indian cricket team's captain at the time and he successfully led the visitors to 3-2 and 2-1 wins in ODIs and Tests respectively. Latif added that he was happy with Sourav Ganguly’s appointment as BCCI President because he believes the former Indian captain can bring back the India-Pakistan rivalry especially in Pakistan.

Latif added that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) must speak to Ganguly regarding the same. He opined that the world needs India-Pakistan cricket. The 51-year old Latif stated that unless a bilateral series between the two nations resume, relations will not improve between India and Pakistan. Although it remains to see if Latif's wish comes true since cricketing ties are heavily dependent on the governments of India and Pakistan.

Rashid Latif on Sourav Ganguly’s ‘Super Series’ proposal

Rashid Latif’s backing of Sourav Ganguly comes on the aftermath of his criticism towards Ganguly’s proposal of four-nation Super Series tournament. In December 2019, the BCCI President proposed a four-nation ODI tournament involving the ‘Big Three’ of cricket, i.e. India, Australia and England. Rashid Latif criticised the idea by saying that it would eventually be a flop.

