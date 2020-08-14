India Welcomes 'normalisation Of Israel-UAE Ties', Hopes For Resumption Of Two-state Talks

As the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Israel reached a historic deal to normalise relations, India welcomed the move on Friday, stating that 'both nations are key strategic partners of India'. While India affirmed that it supported the Palestinian cause, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that India wished to see an early resumption of direct negotiations to find an acceptable two-state solution. The UAE-Israel deal for normalisation of diplomatic relations between the nations was brokered by US President Donald Trump.

On Thursday, Israel and the United Arab Emirates along with the US released a joint statement that US President Donald Trump, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed agreed to the full normalisation of relations between UAE and Israel. As per the statement, representatives from both nations will meet to sign bilateral agreements on investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications, technology, energy, healthcare, culture, environment, the establishment of reciprocal embassies. While most nations have welcomed the deal which may 72 years of hostilities in the region, Iran, Hamas have condemned the move raising concerns about the fate of Palestinians in the region.

What does the deal signify?

With the signing of deal, UAE becomes the third Arab country apart from Egypt and Jordan to normalise relations with Israel. Reports state that Israel and UAE have mulled over formalising Netanyahu's close ties with UAE, but gained fruition after six weeks of indirect talks through Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser and led to the phone call between the nations' leaders. This move grants a rare diplomatic win to Trump ahead of the November election, as his efforts to see an end to the war in Afghanistan have yet to come to fruition while efforts to bring peace between Israel and the Palestinians have made no headway.

Moreover, while Netanyahu has embraced a Trump proposal that would allow him to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank while granting Palestinians limited autonomy in other areas, this deal may also hint at Netanyahu giving up his plan to claim sovereignty over West Bank territory, as per analysts. Reports further claim that Palestinians have felt abandoned by UAE letting them remain locked in an untenable status quo, i inspite of a temporary halt in annexation. Experts feel that for UAE this deal burnishes its international campaign to be seen as a beacon of tolerance in the Middle East.