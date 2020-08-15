Independence Day: Indian Armed Forces Share Powerful Videos To Extend Greetings | Watch

As the nation celebrates its 74th Independence Day, the Indian Armed Forces shared powerful videos displaying the extremely difficult situations they go through to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. While the Army highlighted that the officers survive icy heights and burning deserts, the Navy wrote ‘Har Kaam Desh ke Naam’. The Air Force, on the other hand, showcased their mighty fleet, its cadets and technologies it owns.

Indian Airforce extends warm greetings

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of Independence Day extended its greetings to countrymen on behalf of Chief of Air Staff, Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and all air warriors with a special hair-raising video. The Indian Air Force shared the video on its official Instagram handle featuring its mighty fleet, its cadets, the technologies it owns, among other things. The video featured legendary Indian singer AR Rehman's song 'Maa Tujhe Salam' as background score.

READ: Independence Day: Indian Air Force Extends Warm Greetings With A Powerful Video | Watch

Indian Navy’s service to the nation

The Indian Navy took to Instagram to wish countrymen and to inform that they are always ‘combat ready’. While sharing a video of the officers' ‘Swift, Strong and silent’ actions, the Indian Navy wrote ‘Har Kaam Desh ke Naam’. From Navy’s helicopter to aircraft, the short clip perfectly captured the Indian Navy’s service to the nation.

The caption of the post read, “#HarKaamDeshKeNaam #IndianNavy - In service of the Nation. Combat Ready and Mission Deployed. Silent, Strong, Swift”.

READ: Independence Day: Indian Navy Shares Powerful Video, Says ‘Har Kaam Desh Ke Naam’

Indian Army overcoming difficult situations

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information shared a video on its official social media accounts on August 15 to celebrate the 74th Independence Day. The two minutes and fourteen seconds video shows the Indian Army overcoming extremely difficult situations to protect the nation and bring glory with the uniting motto of “all for one, one for all”.

The video clip shows how the Indian Army survives the icy heights and burning deserts for defending borders. The army has been working at the forefront of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief during natural calamities. It has fought in fierce battlefields and conducted surgical strikes to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.

READ: Independence Day: From Icy Heights To Burning Deserts, Indian Army Remains Steadfast