Indian Army Annuls Declaration Of Emergency In Mid-April; Calls It 'fake' & 'malicious'

The Indian army on Monday nullified all the social media messages speculating that Emergency will be declared in the country in mid-April and Indian Army veterans and National Cadet Corps will be deployed to assist the civil administration to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Army dismissed the rumours, stating that the likely declaration of emergency is fake and malicious.

Fake and malicious messages are circulating on social media about likely declaration of emergency in mid April and employment of #IndianArmy, #Veterans, NCC and NSS to assist the civil administration.



It is clarified that this is absolutely FAKE. pic.twitter.com/YnbLnBZGY0 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 30, 2020

The Army's clarification comes after the Union government today categorically stated that there was no plan to extend the 21-day lockdown.

Alert : There are rumours & media reports, claiming that the Government will extend the #Lockdown21 when it expires. The Cabinet Secretary has denied these reports, and stated that they are baseless#PIBFactCheck#lockdownindia #coronaupdatesindia #IndiaFightsCorona — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) March 30, 2020

Govt Sources Put Rumours To Rest

Dismissing reports foretelling of the extension of the ongoing nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, government sources on Monday confirmed to Republic TV that no such decision has been taken yet. Sources said that the situation is fluid and any decision to extend the lockdown will be taken after considering the number of Coronavirus cases around April 10.

Minutes earlier, India's state broadcaster Prasar Bharati came down heavily on a news website after it published a report stating that the Modi government could extend the 21-day lockdown imposed to reduce the spread of novel Coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Prasar Bharati News Service responded to the article by 'The Print' and called it "Fake News"

The tweet further said, "PBNS got in touch with the Cabinet Secretary on this news article. The Cabinet Secretary expressed surprise & said that there is no such plan of extending the lockdown."

