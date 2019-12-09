Indian Army Fires American-origin Excalibur Artillery Ammunition In Pokhran Firing Ranges

The Indian Army on Monday, December 9, fired the American-origin Excalibur artillery ammunition from the M-777 ultra-light howitzers in the Pokhran firing ranges. According to sources, the firing was witnessed by Director General Artillery Lieutenant General Ravi Prasad and other senior leaders of the Indian Army. Earlier in October, the Indian Army had inducted the Excalibur artillery ammunition in its inventory.

Indian Army today fired the American-origin Excalibur artillery ammunition from the M-777 ultra light howitzers in the Pokhran firing ranges. The firing was witnessed by senior leadership of the Indian Army including Director General Artillery Lieutenant General Ravi Prasad. pic.twitter.com/ghsJQMaXO9 — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

About Excalibur ammunition

According to sources, the Excalibur ammunition was acquired under the fast track procedure. It was developed in the US for improving the accuracy of the artillery shells in the war in Afghanistan which the Americans have been fighting for almost two decades now. The ammunition can hit targets at extended ranges and can be busted in the air.

Read: 91 cadets commissioned as Army officers from Gaya academy

About M777 ultra-light howitzers

The Indian Army's M777 ultra-light howitzers were inducted along with the K-9 Vajra and Dhanush howitzers at Deolali near Nashik. According to sources, a total of 145 M777 howitzers will be inducted. They are used mainly for the warfare in mountainous terrains only due to their lightweight and ability to be airdropped by the Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in the high altitude areas in the Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

Read: Fire outside High Court building disrupts peaceful protest in Hong Kong

Apache helicopters inducted in IAF

IAF Chief BS Dhanoa on September 3 had inducted eight Boeing AH-64E Apache Guardian attack Helicopters into the Indian Air Force. Out of the 22 procured from the US, eight Apache helicopters were inducted in the first batch after a ceremony held at the Pathankot Air Force Station. The IAF had signed a contract with the US government and Boeing for these Apache helicopters back in September 2015. The remaining 14 helicopters are expected to be inducted by 2020, as stated in the defence deal.

Read: Siachen: Indian Army jawans participate in plogging under 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

Read: Apache strengthens India-US defence ties; US Navy expresses delight