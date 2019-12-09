Siachen: Indian Army Jawans Participate In Plogging Under 'Swachhta Pakhwada'

The message of 'clean India' or 'Swachh Bharat' has been carried to the highest battlefield in the world. The Indian Army's Northern Command has been observing the "Swachhta Pakhwada" under which troops participated in a special plogging awareness drive at Army Base camp at Ladakh's Siachen. The campaign is running through December 1 to December 15.

As a part of the exercise, jawans participated in a mini-marathon and collected plastic and other waste. The aim of the exercise is to raise awareness in the society to collect plastic waste and make the surroundings clean. The Army has involved locals in such drives and has also encouraged schoolchildren to participate.

Plogging, new way of cleanliness

Plogging is a combination of jogging while at the same time picking up litter in the surrounding. It started as an organised activity in Sweden around 2016 and spread to other countries in 2018, following increased concern about plastic pollution. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi was filmed plogging at Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram beach in October, public figures and institutions have joined the drive throughout India.

Siachen, the highest battleground on earth

Situated at a height of over 20,000 feet in the eastern Karakoram range in the Himalayas just northeast of pony NJ9842 where the Line of Control between Indian and Pakistan ends, the Siachen glacier is 76 km long and is the longest glacier in the Karakoram and the second-longest in the world's non-polar areas. Siachen is the highest battleground on earth where India and Pakistan have fight intermittently since 1984. Both India and Pakistan maintain a permanent military presence in the region.

