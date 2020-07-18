WATCH: Indian Paratroopers Perform Herculean Feat As They Jump Off Aircraft, Land Smoothly

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was on a two-day visit to Ladakh to take stock of the preparedness of the Indian Armed Forces and to oversee the situation on the ground. During his visit to the Stakna post in Leh on Friday, he witnessed many Army drills, all fantastic, however, the cherry on the cake was the bone-chilling feat of the paratroopers who leapt off a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft over Stakna in eastern Ladakh.

Special Forces officer Major Surendra Poonia tweeted the video of paratroopers jumping off the Indian Air Force aircraft in Ladakh, which he said is the "routine skills" of the paratroopers in Ladakh.

Watch the daring feat of paratroopers jump:

We 🇮🇳 Are Ready 💪

Today Fellow Paratroopers tested their routine skills in Ladakh.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳 @adgpi #SpecialForces pic.twitter.com/ky0aiqFLHO — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) July 17, 2020

Paratroopers Landing:

#WATCH Ladakh: Troops of Indian Armed Forces carry out para dropping exercise at Stakna, Leh in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane. pic.twitter.com/TX4eVOkeT0 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2020

Netizens roar in pride

Although it was just one of the many routine skills for the paratroopers, it was sure a delight to watch for the netizens as they heartily cheered over the daring feat of India's bravehearts. Watching the video, some said they felt sure that no one can invade our lands while others felt goosebumps over the video. Some also asked to send the video to Chinese mouthpiece Global Times which usually boasts about its military prowess.

Salute to our soldiers 🙏. So the message is clear, Hum rahe na rahe, desh rehna chahiye. Jai Hind !!!

Any force who will try invading us, we know how to handle firmly..

Bharat mata ki Jai ... — CD24021985 (@CD24021985) July 18, 2020

Seeing it I really feel proud of our brave hearts.. jai hind — S. Shukla. (@Modifiedman20) July 17, 2020

What is a lifetime adventure for you is a daily routine for us.💪 #IndianArmy 🇮🇳⚔️ — Jschauhan (@Jschauh80264230) July 18, 2020

Wow... Ye dekh ke hi goosebumps aa jaate hain.😍 — Abhinit Priyadarshi (@royalmachinist) July 18, 2020

'Not even an inch of our land can be taken...'

Rajnath Singh on Friday, accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane, addressed the Indian Army troops and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel near Pangong Tso's Lukung, Addressing the forces, he boosted their morale and paid his respects to the lives lost in the violent Galwan valley clashes.

Also, reaffirming the nation's resolve to maintain the sanctity of its borders, Rajnath Singh said that while the result of the diplomatic and military level talks with China could not be guaranteed, he could assure that not even an inch of the country's land would be taken by any power in the world.

"Talks are underway to resolve the border dispute but to what extent it can be resolved I cannot guarantee. I can assure you, not one inch of our land can be taken by any power in the world. If a solution can be found by talks, there is nothing better," said Rajnath Singh.

The Defence Minister visited the Amarnath Shrine on Saturday to review the security arrangements ahead of the commencement of the Yatra. He offered pooja at the shrine while also reviewing security preparedness as the Amarnath Yatra is set to begin from July 21.

