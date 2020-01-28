Indian Army VCOAS Pays Homage To Brave Soldiers, Lays Wreath At National War Memorial

The new Vice Chief Of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Lieutenant General S K Saini paid homage to the brave soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial and reviewed Guard of Honour on Tuesday. Saini was appointed as the VCOAS on January 18. The post of the Vice Chief of Army Staff fell vacant after Lt. Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, then vice chief, was elevated as the Chief of Army Staff.

'Situation in J&K under control'

In a big statement on Tuesday, Vice Chief of Army Staff SK Saini, stated that the situation in Jammu & Kashmir is under control. He further informed that terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) have been active and the ceasefire violations have soared. Speaking about his topmost priorities, he also said that removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, capacity development along the Northern borders will be among his priorities.

About VCOAS S K Saini

S K Saini, who is an alumnus of Sainik School Kapurthala and National Defence Academy, was commissioned into 7 JAT in June 1981. He has also commanded his Battalion, a Mountain Brigade, a Counter Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir and a Corps in the Western Theatre. Further, he has also been appointed as the Brigadier General Staff (BGS) of a Corps in J&K. He has also served as the Deputy Chief Military Personnel Officer in the UN Mission in Iraq and Kuwait.

