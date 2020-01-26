Indian Army Greets Citizens On Republic Day 2020: The Video That Will Make You Proud

The Indian Army on Sunday extended their wishes to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, the official page of the Additional Directorate General - Public Information (ADGPI) extended wishes from Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and the entire Indian Army.

General MM Naravane #COAS and All ranks of #IndianArmy wish you all a very Happy #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/UBk0oNwb8y — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 26, 2020

#IndianArmy in service of the Nation.



Operationally dynamic and prepared for achievement of the National Objectives. A professional army based on values, humane traditions & ethos.#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/OJaa1MjEkG — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 26, 2020

The Chinar Corps also extended the Republic Day wishes from the Kashmir Valley.

From the snowclad mountains & the beautiful #Kashmir Valley wishing all Indians great happiness & joy on the 71st #RepublicDay. Celebrating the glory and power of our Nation.@adgpi @NorthernComd_IA @easterncomd @Whiteknight_IA pic.twitter.com/shcKwatjgs — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 26, 2020

PM Modi, Amit Shah extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

सभी देशवासियों को 71वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day. pic.twitter.com/BRn4YB5q0h — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2020

Republic Day parade

The national capital is all set to host the grand 71st Republic Day parade. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath.

