Indian Army Greets Citizens On Republic Day 2020: The Video That Will Make You Proud

General News

The Indian Army on Sunday extended their wishes to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day.

Indian

The Indian Army on Sunday extended their wishes to the citizens of the country on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day. Taking to Twitter, the official page of the Additional Directorate General - Public Information (ADGPI) extended wishes from Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and the entire Indian Army. 

 The Chinar Corps also extended the Republic Day wishes from the Kashmir Valley. 

PM Modi, Amit Shah extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended their greetings to the citizens on the occasion. 

 Read: The viral story of how Army dog 'Menaka' saluted Chinar Corps Commander & he saluted back

Read: Army Day: COAS Naravane salutes 'supreme sacrifice' of martyrs, lauds forces' proficiency

Republic Day parade 

The national capital is all set to host the grand 71st Republic Day parade. The 90-minute-long Republic Day parade ceremony will begin after Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays respect at the National War Memorial near India Gate. As per the tradition, the Indian National Flag will be unfurled with a booming 21-gun salute followed by the national anthem. The parade will be commanded by Parade Commander Lieutenant General Asit Mistry, while Chief of Staff Major General Alok Kacker will be the parade Second-in-Command. 

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be celebrating the occasion along with the chief guest, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, and other dignitaries, besides thousands of citizens at Rajpath. 

Read: Republic Day 2020 LIVE Updates: India gears up for 71st R-Day celebrations & parade

Read: Republic Day 2020: Union Home Minister Amit Shah extends wishes to all Indians

Published:
