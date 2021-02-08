ITBP's rescue efforts in Uttarakhand flood win praises; Bollywood celebs send 'big salute'

The flash floods caused by the bursting of a glacier created substantial damage in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli area, with nation expressing their thoughts for the victims. As reports of deaths and missing persons surfaced, the authorities swung into action and are performing the rescue operations, going on for over 24 hours now. One of the forces that conducted the rescue operations was Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which won praises from even the celebrities of the film industry.

ITBP win praises for relief efforts in Uttarakhand

R Madhavan, Mahesh Babu, Ravi Kishan, Kailash Kher and Gauahar Khan were among the celebrities who hailed the ITBP force.

Madhavan expressed his delight about the ITBP force rescuing 16 people trapped inside the Tapovan tunnel. He also sent out his prayers and thoughts for the victims of the tragedy.

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan sent a ‘big salute’ to the ‘big heart' of the force.

Kailash Kher and Mahesh Babu saluted the ITBP while Gauhar Khan termed the rescue force as a ‘blessing’ and ‘heroes.'

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this time. Praying for everyone's safety and well-being. A big salute to the @ITBP_official jawans deployed for search and rescue operations. ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) February 7, 2021

Previously, numerous celebrities of the film industry like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, among others expressed their thoughts on the tragedy, sending their prayers for their safe rescue.

19 bodies have been retrieved from the tragedy site. The government is providing relief material to people from nine villages. 170 persons have been reported missing due to the floods.

The rescue operations are still underway in Chamoli.

