Indian Army's New Innovations: World’s First Universal Bulletproof Jacket & 'microcopter'

In yet another moment of pride for India in the field of innovation and technology, Indian Army officer Lieutenant Colonel GYK Reddy indigenously developed a 'microcopter' which can be used by the Army to carry out surveillance inside buildings or rooms which act as hideouts of the terrorists. The trials of the microcopter have been successfully carried out by a Para Special Forces battalion in Jammu and Kashmir. Further improvements are also being carried out on the micro drone.

The vertical take-off and landing drone has the capability to fly for two hours at a maximum altitude of 4,500 metres. Indian Army has signed a contract for acquiring the Switch drone for surveillance along the borders.

Also, Indian Army Major Anoop Mishra has indigenously developed the world's first universal bulletproof jacket. The jacket is named 'Shakti' and is said to be the world’s first flexible body armour, which can be used by both male and female combatants.

This is not his first such innovation by Major Anoop as the officer of the Indian Army's College of Military Engineering had developed a ballistic helmet in February 2020, which has the ability to stop an AK-47 bullet round fired from a distance of 10 meters. He had also developed a full-body protection bulletproof jacket which can withstand even sniper rifles. Major Anoop got into the development of bulletproof jackets after he had received gunshots on his vintage bulletproof jacket.

The Indian Army's College of Military Engineering jointly with a private firm had earlier developed India's first and world's cheapest gunshot locator. It can locate the exact location of the bullet from a distance of 400 meters which will help to locate and neutralise terrorists faster.

The College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune, is responsible for the training of personnel of the Corps of Engineers besides imparting instructions in Combat Engineering, CBRN Protection, Works Services and GIS matters to the personnel of All Arms & Services. It is a premier tactical & Technical training institution is the alma mater of the Corps of Engineers.

(With ANI Inputs)

