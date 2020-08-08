Indian Army’s Northern Command Headquarters, Army Installations In Uri On Lashkar’s Radar

Baffled with 'Operation All Out' in Kashmir Valley, terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba is planning to target security establishments in Jammu and Kashmir. This was revealed in an investigation by six persons who were arrested in connection with 'Lashkar Terror Finance Network' in the Jammu region.

“Six persons arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police were tasked by Lashkar to recce various security installations, to make videos and take photographs and to send them to Lashkar commanders. Two such incidents have come forth after investigation, they did recce of Northern Command Udhampur and some army installations in Uri and photos, videos were sent across, and further investigation is underway,” Inspector General of Police Jammu Mukesh Singh said.

However, he added that there is no such input that terrorists were planning an attack on August 5 or August 15; but it could be a later date. Terror outfits are trying hard to strike in the hinterland but have failed to date due to tightened security along the borders and in hinterland.

“In terror financing case, the involvement of four accused from Kashmir has surfaced and some links from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Mumbai have also emerged. In the month of July beginning he along with two associates namely Gazi Iqbal S/O Mohd. Iqbal R/O Kotal, Doda (arrested in above-mentioned case) & Amir Batt S/O Ghulam Qadir Batt R/O Sazan, Doda hoisted Pakistani flag at Lal Draman area as they were tasked by @Haroon to do so. It has been further corroborated with the disclosure of Gazi Iqbal who admitted that he received call from Pak Handler @haroon @khubaib for hoisting Pak flag and subsequently he purchased cloth from a local shop at Doda town and stitched that flag by himself solving the case of Doda,” Official added.

“On 5th of August, 2020 on the disclosure of Tariq Hussain Mir S/O Shamas Din R/O Tanta, Doda, SOG Jammu recovered 03 more tiffin Boxes from his house including Indian currency Rs 40,700 which he received as consignment on different occasions from Pak handlers as part of this module,” official added.

