J&K: Major Tragedy Averted Ahead Of August 5; IED Busted On National Highway

Security forces on Tuesday morning averted a major tragedy by defusing an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway.

“Road opening party of 29 Rashtriya Rifles of Indian Army recovered one Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Tapper Pattan area along Srinagar-Baramulla National Highway. The IED was later destroyed by Bomb Disposal Squad,” an official said.

Kashmir Valley has been on the target of terrorists ahead of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. Curfew has been imposed in Srinagar, ahead of first anniversary of the revocation of Article 370. On August 5 last year, ruling Union Government government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories.

District Administration Srinagar on Monday evening ordered completed ban on movement of Public in Srinagar on 4th and 5th August; first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 from the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. Curfew was ordered amid inputs suggesting that separatist and Pak sponsored groups are planning to observe 5th August 2020 as Black Day, therein apprehensions of violation action or protests are not ruled out; violent protests endangering public life and property.

While Pakistan resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu. “Pak violates ceasefire in Krishna Ghati sector, District Poonch(J&K). On 04 Aug 2020, at about 0700 hours, Pak initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC by firing with Small Arms & shelling with Mortars in Krishna Ghati sector, District Poonch (J&K). Indian Army is retaliating befittingly,” the official said.

