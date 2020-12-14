Indian Defence Forces To Stock Weapons, Ammo For 15-day Intense War: Govt Sources

In a significant development in raising guards against the adversaries across the northern border, the Centre has authorised the Indian Armed Forces to enhance their stocking of weapons and ammunition for an intense war up to 15 days.

It is said that the authorisation to increase the ammunition reserves to minimum 15-I level from earlier 10-I level stocking is for preparing the armed forces for simultaneous war with Pakistan and China in case such a situation arises.

Perceiving the threat levels from Pakistan and China, the defence forces are said to be investing over Rs 50,000 crore for arms and ammunition acquisition from local as well as foreign manufacturers and suppliers.

"A number of weapon systems and ammunition are being acquired now under the authorisation of having reserves to fight a 15-day intense war with the enemies. The stocking would now be at the 15-I level from the 10 I levels," government sources said as quoted by ANI.

The authorisation for enhanced stocking for the defence forces was approved some time ago, they added.

Acquisition of equipment to satisfactory levels

The armed forces were supposed to stock up for 40-day intense war which was then brought down to 10 days due to the problems which arise with the storage of weapons and ammunition as well as the changing nature of warfare. However, when late Manohar Parrikar was defence minister, the financial powers of the vice chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force had been enhanced to Rs 500 crore from Rs 100 crore. This decision was taken after the attack at Uri army base in 2016. Moreover, the three services were also given the emergency financial powers to spend Rs 300 crore to procure weapons which they felt could be of use to them for fighting wars.

A large number of missiles and ammunition for tanks and artillery have been acquired in satisfactory amounts to counter the aggression during a two-front war with China and Pakistan. This development holds significance as the country witnessed multiple attempts of aggression from China to change the status quo along the LAC at the Eastern Ladakh sector. The country saw the border skirmish with Chinese PLA leading to the martyrdom of 20 Indian Army personnel including a commanding rank officer while inflicting a casualty of over 40 of the Chinese PLA personnel, according to intercepts accessed by ANI. Thereafter, multiple rounds of commander level deliberations have been conducted to ease the tension between the two South Asian powers.

(With ANI inputs)

