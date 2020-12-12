World War II Veteran, The Only Indian To Serve In Army, Navy & Air Force, Turns 100

Colonel Prithipal Singh Gill, who is probably the only man to serve the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force (IAF), turned 100 years old on December 11. The retired Colonel started his service with the first stint as a pilot in the Royal Indian Air Force and then sailed with the Indian Navy as a Sub Lieutenant and then as a Gunner Office with the Indian Army and finally as an Assam Rifles Sector Commander. Col Prithipal Singh Gill was also the only one to serve all three defence forces during World War II as well as during the 1965 India-Pakistan War.

A Triservices Officer

Col Prithipal Singh Gill kickstarted his career with the defence forces by joining the Royal Indian Air Force and was commissioned as a Pilot Officer. Initially, Gill was stationed at Karachi and flew the Howard aircraft, but his work was not approved by his family as it was considered unsafe. British General Savoy, who a close friend of the family, came to rescue as they did not want their son to live the life of a pilot and take risks. Gen Savoy helped Gill transfer to the Indian Navy as a Sub Lieutenant.

Prithipal Singh Gill initially served on a minesweeping ship but then transferred to INS Teer which was an Indian Navy escort ship used for cargo during World War II. During his time as a Naval Officer, Gill was instructed to attend the Long Gunnery Staff Course at Devlali-based School of Artillery and qualified as a Gunnery Instructor. Following this, he requested a transfer to the Indian Army, which was approved.

Gill was then posted to the 'Gwalior Mountain Battery' which was equipped with 5.4-inch Howitzers and later served with 34 Medium Regiment. Soon after, he raised and commanded the 71 Medium Regiment. At the time of the 1965 India-Pakistan War, four guns of the then Lt Col Prithipal Singh Gill's regiment were cut off by the enemy but he personally led a mission to retrieve the four gun which was successful. Gill was later promoted to the rank of Colonel and went on to Command an Assam Rifles Sector in Ukhrul in Manipur.

After successfully serving the Indian Air Force, Indian Navy and Indian Army, Col Gill retired and moved to his native village Pakhi in Faridkot district and started farming at the family-owned lands. As of now, the 100-year-old officer, who served all three defence forces, resides in Chandigarh with his family.

(With inputs from ANI)