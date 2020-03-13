Indian Embassy In US Issues Notice Regarding Travel Advisory Amid COVID-19

The Indian Embassy in Washington DC on Thursday issued a notice regarding the recent travel advisory due to the deadly Coronavirus. According to the Embassy's notice, several arrangements are being made to facilitate clarifications to the citizens. The notice further said that arrangements are being made to facilitate clarifications to Indians and address concerns of foreign nationals on the travel advisory issued by the Government of India, through a 24x7 helpline.

Coronavirus in India

The positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up over 75 after three new cases were confirmed in Mumbai. The initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Read: UK PM Boris Johnson announces that schools won't shut amid Coronavirus outbreak

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19 also called as the novel Coronavirus has affected nearly 118 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,24,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 4,607 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to deal to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

Read: Trump won't be tested for Coronavirus despite meeting infected Bolsonaro aide: White House

Meanwhile, India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. As per the latest figures, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India stands at 78.

Read: Formula 1 officials announce cancellation of Australian Grand Prix due to Coronavirus

Read: 'Concerted effort to defame Indian Institutions': IPS condemns article on Delhi Police