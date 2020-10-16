Indian Envoy Doraiswami meets Bangladesh Minister To Discuss Liberation War Commemoration

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami met with Bangladesh Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque on Thursday, October 15. The two leaders discuss matters related to the commemoration of 50 years of the nation's liberation war.

India played a critical role in Bangladesh's liberation was as it not only opening borders to sheltered refugees but also supported the Bangladeshi forces militarily.

HC Sh. Vikram Doraiswami (@VDoraiswami) called on Hon'ble Minister for #LiberationWar Affairs, H.E. AKM Mozammel Haque MP on 15/10/20. They discussed matters related to commemoration of 50 years of Liberation War. pic.twitter.com/btD6Q3IaKK — India in Bangladesh (@ihcdhaka) October 15, 2020

India-Bangladesh ties

Later in the day, Doraiswami also met Bangladeshi Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Tourism minister Md Mahbub Ali. Both officials discussed bilateral corporation in civil aviation, including proposed Airbuble that would allow people from both sides to travel. As of now, only urgent requirements of certain categories are allowed to travel between countries.

Earlier this month, the second edition of India-Bangladesh Bilateral Exercise Bongosagar took place on October 3 in the Bay of Bengal. As per an official statement, the exercise between the two navies aimed at fostering inter-operability and joint operational skills with both forces conducting a wide spectrum of joint maritime exercises. The first edition of the exercise was held in 2019.

As per reports, this edition of the joint naval exercise between India and Bangladesh included surface warfare drills, seamanship evolutions and helicopter operations. The Exercise Bongosagar was followed by the third edition of IN-BN Coordinated Patrol (CORPAT) which took place in the Northern Bay of Bengal from October 4-5. During the CORPAT exercise, India and Bangladesh’s navy patrolled along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

Image: ihcdhaka/Twitter