Bangladesh To Create History With First-ever 'WhatsApp Cricket Trials' Across Age Groups

The Bangladesh Cricket Board recently announced a new programme on Tuesday, October 13, which would enable young aspiring cricketers to get into attention of the national selectors. In wake of the ongoing Covid-19 situation, where the youngsters are left with no possibility of proper trials to showcase their talents, will now be able to do so with the help of WhatsApp. The Bangladesh Cricket Board will be assisted by their senior cricketers Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim as well as by Bangladesh U19s captain Akbar Ali in bringing the programme to fruition.

Bangladesh to empower ‘WhatsApp cricket trials’ amid Covid-19

The Bangladesh Cricket Board game-development manager AEM Kawser explained the entire ‘WhatsApp cricket trials’ process while speaking with ESPNCricinfo. According to Kawser, there will be three WhatsApp groups, one for each Under-14, Under-16 and Under-18 bunch of players. He added that the aforementioned groups will be made for each of the 64 districts and eight divisions and more based on the Bangladesh zones.

The interested candidates can send in their trial videos within a stipulated period which will then be assessed by regional coaches. AEM Kawser said that they will be shortlisting around 40 players from each of the district or divisional Under-14 players and another 35 from Under-16 and Under-18 group of cricketers. The Bangladesh Cricket Board Game Development manager added that the WhatsApp cricket trials will begin with Bangladesh districts, where the Covid-19 situation is comparatively safer than other places of the country.

Senior cricketers like Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim have been already involved in explaining youngsters the process of shooting their videos for the WhatsApp cricket trials. Bangladesh U19s captain Akbar Ali, who led his team to Under-19 World Cup win in South Africa earlier this year, was also a part of the explaining process.

According to them, the WhatsApp cricket trials for batsmen and wicketkeepers must be shot from umpire’s position. Meanwhile, the videos for bowler’s trials must be shot from three separate angles, with each of the angles thoroughly grabbing the details of their delivery.

Bangladesh cricketers engage in BCB President’s Cup

Tamim Iqbal and other senior Bangladesh cricketers recently competed in Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium for the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s President’s Cup. In a 47-overs match on October 13, the Mahmudullah XI defeated Tamim Iqbal XI by five wickets.

Mahmudullah XI won by 5 wickets against Tamim XI in this 2nd match of BCB President's Cup 2020.

