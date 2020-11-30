Inscribe 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', Adopt 'Earth Anthem': India's Madagascar Envoy To UNGA

India's envoy to Madagascar Abhay Kumar has proposed that 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' should be inscribed in the premises of the UN General Assembly, while speaking at a webinar on Sunday. Attending the 14th edition of JNU's Alumni Association webinar series, Indian envoy and poet Abhay Kumar suggested that a draft resolution for a common Earth anthem should also be introduced at the UNGA. The webinar was organised by the Alumni Association of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Union Minister Smriti Irani also attended.

Had the opportunity to attend and speak at a webinar on the role of #Language, #Literature and #Culture for #AatmaNirbharBharat organised by @aaj_jnu today with Hon’ble Minister of Textiles, Women and Child Development @smritiirani ji as the Chief Guest. pic.twitter.com/S9JJmoDXmb — Abhay K. (@theabhayk) November 29, 2020

Indian envoy's 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' pitch

Speaking at the webinar, Ambassador of India to Madagascar Abhay Kumar said that inscribing the term from Maha Upanishad which means that 'the whole world is a family' will help the world leaders, who gather at the UNGA every year in September, understand the core message of Indian Civilisation which sees the entire world as one big family. While speaking about the need for an Earth anthem, the Indian envoy said that Universities and football teams have anthems of their own but our planet does not have an anthem, while proposing a common Earth anthem. Kumar further added that it is the philosophy of 'Vadudhaiva Kutumbakam' that inspires the idea of a common Earth anthem.

Abhay Kumar also suggested that a National Poetry Library be established in India that could become a centre for collecting poetry that is published in all languages of the country. He further proposed that the poetry be translated to foreign languages allowing Indian poetry and literature to go global. The Indian envoy also recommended that works of India's contemporary poets be promoted by encouraging the renowned personalities in the film industry and politics to read out contemporary poetry.

Abhay Kumar's suggestions were welcomed by the chief guest - Minister of Textiles, Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani. The Union Minister also proposed that the Indian Council of Cultural Relations take up the valuable suggestions to their logical conclusion. The theme of the JNU Alumni Association webinar was 'The Role of Language, Literature and Culture for Self Reliant India'.

(With inputs from ANI)