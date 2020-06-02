Cyclone Nisarga: Indian Navy Geared Up For Emergency Response; States Adequate Measures

As the cyclone is headed towards the West coast at Maharashtra and Gujarat, the Western Naval Command has mobilised adequate resources for flood relief, rescue and diving assistance in the event of excessive rainfall and flooding of both, urban and rural areas in coordination with the respective State Governments on the Western seaboard. Tropical storm 'Nisarga', which is headed towards the West coast at Maharashtra and Gujarat, is likely to intensify into a cyclone in the next 12 hours and is expected to make landfall close to Mumbai on Wednesday. IMD chief M Mohapatra speaking to Republic TV about Nisarga said that currently it is a deep depression and it will intensify and become a "severe cyclone storm" by Wednesday with a wind speed of 110-120 km/h when it will be crossing the coast of Maharashtra.

The naval command stated that the Ships of the Western Fleet have been also embarked with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) bricks to provide succour to coastal areas inundated due to heavy rain. In Mumbai, the Maharashtra Naval Area will be on standby with five Flood Rescue Teams and three Diving Teams throughout the monsoon season. These teams are stationed at various naval areas across the city to enable early response over a larger area.

The teams are fully equipped and have been trained for rescue operations. Recce of known flood-prone areas has been undertaken and all necessary preparations are in place. Similar arrangements have been set up within the Karwar Naval Area, the Goa Naval Area as well as Gujarat Daman and Diu Naval Areas. In addition, naval Dornier aircraft and helicopters at various Naval Air Stations at Mumbai, Goa and Porbandar are ready at short notice to ferry teams inaccessible during floods as also rescue stranded personnel.

With the cyclonic storm Nisarga brewing in the Arabian Sea, all teams have been put on alert and are in readiness to respond to any requirement of HADR during the storm period.

Cyclone 'Nisarga'

According to him, the cyclone's impact will be maximum over Mumbai, Thane, and Raigad districts and might impact adjoining districts like Palghar, Ratnagiri, and a few districts of Gujarat. He also said that they are expecting tidal waves of about one to two meters high above the astronomical tides.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier on Monday held a review meeting with officials of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on preparedness for dealing with 'Cyclone Nisarga'. The build-up of a cyclonic storm in Gujarat and Maharashtra comes just days after super cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha.

