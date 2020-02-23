Allahabad Division Becomes 'Prayagraj' Division, Indian Railways Issues Notice 

On the directions of the Central government, the Allahabad Division of Indian Railways has been renamed as Prayagraj Division, the Ministry of Railways informed on Saturday.

"It is hereby notified for general information that the Central Government has decided to change the name of Allahabad Division to Prayagraj Division. The names of other Railway offices in this Division, bearing the name 'Allahabad', may also be changed accordingly," the notification issued by the Ministry of Railways read.

The Indian Railway Conference Association also sent a letter to the Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway for registering the name 'Prayagraj' and new station codes of two stations. It is said that the changes have come into force with immediate effect.

READ | Piyush Goyal Shares Video Of Cop Riding Segway To Create Awareness At Railway Station

READ | Railway Ministry To Launch Delhi-Doon Tejas Express

'ALY' to 'PRRB' station

The name of the Allahabad City (ALY) station has been changed to Prayagraj Rambagh (PRRB) station, while the name of Prayag Ghat (PYG) station will be changed to Prayagraj Sangam (PYGS), in accordance to the letter addressed to the Principal Chief Commercial Manager, Northern Railway.

Earlier this week, the Indian Railways had officially notified that four Railway stations in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj will now sport new names, in a bid to revive the identity of the ancient city.

As per the official communication on Thursday, Allahabad Junction will now be Prayagraj Junction, Allahabad City will be known as Prayagraj Rambagh, Allahabad Chhioki has been renamed as Prayagraj Chheoki and the name of Prayag Ghat will change to Prayagraj Sangam.

READ | Supreme Court Issues Notice To UP Govt On Plea Challenging Renaming Allahabad As Prayagraj

Piyush Goyal announces the renaming

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that the Central government and the Uttar Pradesh government, have decided to rename all the 'Allahabad' railway divisions located in the Prayagraj district. Taking to Twitter, Goyal also shared imaged of the renamed boards at the station.

READ | Indian Railways Installs 'squat Machine' At Station; Sets 30 Squats-180 Seconds Challenge