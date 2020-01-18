'Modernising Railway Travel', Says PM Modi As He Shares Glimpses Of Tejas Express

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared glimpses of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bound Tejas Express that was flagged off by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani earlier in the day. The flagging off ceremony was held at Ahmedabad Railway station. The Tejas Express will begin its commercial run from Sunday, January 19. Further, the first Lucknow-Delhi bound Tejas Express was launched last year.

Taking to his Instagram, PM Modi shared a few pictures, stating this development to be 'modernising railway travel and bringing more comfort and convenience'.

About the Tejas Express

The commercial run of the train will start from January 19, 2020, from Ahmedabad, the railways said. The first such train, the Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express, has been running since last year. The tickets of this train can be booked only online on the IRCTC website and there will be no booking available at railway reservation counters, they said.

This train 82902/82901 shall ply on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad route six days a week with Thursday as an off-day for maintenance activities. To start with, this fully air-conditioned train shall have two executive class chair cars having 56 seats each and eight chair cars having a capacity of 78 seats each. The total carrying capacity of the train will be 736 passengers.

There will be no tatkal quota or premium tatkal quota on the train. There will be only General Quota and Foreign Tourist Quota. Foreign Tourist Quota of 6 seats in EC and 12 seats in CC will be available for Foreign Tourists. All passengers travelling on the IRCTC train will be provided with Rail Travel Insurance of up to Rs 25 lakhs, free of cost by IRCTC. This complimentary travel insurance also includes exclusive coverage of Rs. 1 lakh against household theft/robbery during the travel period of the passengers.

