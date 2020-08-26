Indian Railways Introduces Rail Bicycle For Staff To Aid Track Inspection

The Indian Railways has introduced a ‘new innovation’ called the ‘Rail Bicycle’ in a bid to help the staff in daily inspection, monitoring and track repair. Civil engineer Pankaj Soni is being the novel idea, which will run on railway tracks at an average speed of 10kmph. On August 25, the East Coast Rail shared a video and informed that the Rail bicycle started its track inspection in Khurda Road Division.

Machine is something which reduces human effort

RAIL BICYCLE aptly justifying the quote will enhance the working conditions of Trackmen.

Machine is something which reduces human effort

RAIL BICYCLE aptly justifying the quote will enhance the working conditions of Trackmen.

According to reports, the bicycles have been manufactured in-house by Permanent Way (P-WAY) unit of East Coast Railway’s Khurda Road division by using damaged rail dolly wheels for balancing the cycle. The ECoR, in a statement, said that these bicycles move at a maximum speed of 15mph and can be easily lifted as they weigh only 30kg. The officials also informed that they can also be dismantled and assembled by one person easily.

The Railway Bicycles will help trackmen in inspecting and monitoring the tracks, especially during monsoons. The ECoR reportedly said that the trackmen are required to carry out their duties at present on foot around the year at all times of the day.

‘Kudos’ for innovative ‘novel mechanism’

The officials further said that after a heavy shower, the bridge approach and other vulnerable locations can be easily inspected by the staff in a short span of time with the help of rail bicycle. They also added that unwanted detentions during monsoons can also be avoided by using them.

While taking to Twitter, Odisha’s state vice president Bhrugu Baxipatra, was the amongst the first to hail the civil engineer for his innovative ‘novel mechanism’. BJP Minister Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra also praised the railways for promoting #VocalForLocal.

.@RailMinIndia introduces a new innovation called Rail Bicycle - a novel mechanism for railway staff to quickly travel on rail tracks for inspections, monitoring & urgent repairs.



Kudos to the railway civil engineer Pankaj Soin behind the idea.

Rail Bicycle for Track inspection started at @DRMKhurdaroad. It will help railway staff in daily monitoring of tracks.



It is capable of moving at an average speed of 10 KMPH.



Rail Bicycle for Track inspection started at @DRMKhurdaroad. It will help railway staff in daily monitoring of tracks.

It is capable of moving at an average speed of 10 KMPH.

Kudos to @RailMinIndia for promoting #VocalForLocal call, made by Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji.

According to reports, it is believed that the railway cycles will be very helpful for patrolling during summers too. The rail bicycles can be used for patrolling to ensure safety and security in sections of the railway division currently closed to traffic due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic.

