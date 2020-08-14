Indian Railways Ready To Run Ganapati Special Trains, Maharashtra Govt Puts Offer On Hold

As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, the Indian Railways has planned to run Ganapati Special Trains following the social distancing norms. This service is subject to the approval by the Maharashtra Government, which is yet to give its nod as the matter remains under consideration.

In an official statement, the Central Railway stated that in view of COVID-19 and the extraordinary situation prevailing as a consequence thereof Central Railway vide letter dated July 23, 2020, asked the state government on their views about running Ganapati Special Trains (special long-distance mail/express trains to Konkan Region within Maharashtra), the number and date from which to run these special trains.

READ | Ministry Of Railways Sets Up Foot-operated Hand Wash KIOSK At Bengaluru Station

READ | Sanjay Raut Attempts A Face-saver, Says 'Sushant Was Part Of Our Mumbai-Bollywood Family'

"Director, Disaster Management Unit, Maharashtra vide their letter dated 7.8.2020 informed that special trains may be scheduled to the Konkan Region for the Ganapati Festival in response to Central Railway’s letter. Accordingly, Central Railway immediately scheduled the special trains and sent for Railway Board’s approval," the statement read.

"Railway Board have Instantly approved on 9.8.2020 the running of special trains subject to following the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) of Ministry of Home Affairs and Inter-District travel norms of the State Government of Maharashtra in the wake of COVID pandemic," it added.

The Indian railways has shown interest in deploying the special long-distance trains to Konkan Region for the Ganapati festival while adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

"However, senior officials of State Government of Maharashtra informed on the telephone on Saturday 8th August at night to keep on hold the schedule of running of special trains as the matter is under reconsideration of Maharashtra Government and said that they would advise the outcome," the statement said.

Since then, the Railway administration both at Board level and zonal level are in continuous touch with Maharashtra Government officials and have been waiting for the green signal from the state government.

"Central Railway wishes to inform the passengers that it is ready to run the specials, however, the final go-ahead is yet to be confirmed by the state government," the statement concluded.

READ | Sena Takes Dig At Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew Parth Over CBI Probe In Sushant Death Case

READ | Railways To Take Action Against Agency Issuing False Recruitment Advertisement