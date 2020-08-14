Sena Takes Dig At Sharad Pawar's Grandnephew Parth Over CBI Probe In Sushant Death Case

In a major development, Shiv Sena has slammed Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar's statement on Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana on Friday, Sena said that it is 'foolishness' to demand CBI inquiry in Sushant's case. In an indirect reference to NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's grand-nephew, it said that some 'experienced people' are also backing the demand for the CBI inquiry claiming that 'there is a conspiracy' going on to hurt 'Maharashtra's self-respect'.

"It would be foolishness to demand a CBI inquiry in the Sushant case. Some experienced people are also backing the demand for the CBI inquiry. It should be understood that there is a conspiracy going on to hurt Maharashtra's self-respect and identity under the cover of the CBI probe in the case," Saamana editorial said.

Parth Pawar who suffered a big defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls met Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on July 27 seeking a CBI probe into the death of the Chhichhore actor.

With the whole country, especially youth, seeking a proper investigation into the death of Late Sushant Singh Rajput, I urged Hon. @AnilDeshmukhNCP ji to take national emotions into consideration & initiate a CBI investigation.@HMOIndia @AmitShah @PMOIndia @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/NvHk4wH8nV — Parth Pawar (@parthajitpawar) July 27, 2020

Sharad Pawar calls his statement 'immature'

In a big development on Wednesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar mocked his own grand-nephew Parth Pawar for his demand to refer the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to the CBI. Stating that he doesn't give any importance to the statements made by Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's son, the NCP supremo termed him as "immature". Asserting that he knows Mumbai Police for the last 50 years, Pawar affirmed full faith in the probe conducted by the former.

At the same time, he opined that there would be no opposition if someone sought a CBI investigation in the case. On August 10, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut revealed in his Saamana column that the NCP chief had called him after hearing Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's reference to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Raut claimed that Pawar had condemned the use of "abusive language" against Thackeray and inquired on the steps taken by the state government in this regard.

Sharad Pawar remarked, "We don't give any importance to Parth's statements. He is immature. But if someone wants to conduct a CBI probe, I have said it very clearly- I have 100% faith in Maharashtra and Mumbai Police. But if someone feels that there should be a CBI probe, I don't think anyone is opposed to that."

