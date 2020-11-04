Piyush Goyal Speaks On Arnab Goswami's Arrest By Mumbai Police; Calls It 'misuse Of Power'

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday condemned Mumbai Police's attack on Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and lashed out at the way the press was being supressed in the state of Maharashtra. He said that this 'fascist move' is a sign of an undeclared emergency. Calling this attack an attack on democracy, Piyush Goyal urged all the citizens of the country to stand against it in unity.

Strongly condemn this attack on freedom of press in Maharashtra. This fascist move is a sign of undeclared emergency.



Assaulting journalist #ArnabGoswami is an example of misuse of power. We must all stand up against this attack on India’s democracy. — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 4, 2020

Mumbai Police physically assaults and arrests Arnab Goswami

Amid the witch-hunt on Republic Media Network, over a dozen officers of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday morning reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence. The Mumbai Police manhandled Arnab Goswami and as many as 10 police personnel entered the residence of Arnab, with the video captured LIVE. They pushed and heckled Arnab demanding he come out.

Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor, Sanjay Pathak, from entering Arnab's residence. 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel are in the building premises of Arnab, many armed. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

#ParamBirLatestPlant | Viewers, if you come to my office you will see this piece of paper framed. This is the first week of ratings when Republic was launched. It tells me that we live on the blessings of the people, you cannot get that with a hawala transaction: Arnab pic.twitter.com/ozF6BtGS6v — Republic (@republic) November 3, 2020

Mumbai Police's witch-hunt against Republic

In total, Republic Media Network's management & editorial staff have endured over 150 hours of questioning in a variety of cases that are beyond the initial fraud TRP matter, including Republic’s Senior Associate Editor Shawan Sen, Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy Output Editor Sagarika Mitra, Senior Associate Editor Shivani Gupta. The journalists maintained that they won’t reveal their sources.

The Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police's brazen attempt to strike on press freedom has been exposed through the multiple sessions of unnecessary interrogation sessions. Taking it a step further, in a never-seen-before move, the Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police filed an FIR against the entire editorial team of the Network, invoking a 1922 British Raj-era law that had last been used in the Emergency-era.

