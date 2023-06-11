Indian Sailors Detained In Nigeria Return After 9 Months, Laud Govt's Tremendous Effort

After enduring a long and arduous ordeal, a group of Indian sailors detained in Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea for nine months have finally returned home. Upon their return, they expressed gratitude to the government and lauded the latter's efforts in releasing them.

The 16 sailors, who had faced accusations of oil theft by Nigerian authorities, arrived at Kochi Airport in Kerala after undergoing trials and reaching a settlement. Upon their arrival, the sailors were warmly welcomed with garlands by their families and Indian authorities at the Kochi airport.

Sailors laud Indian government

V Vijith, one of the sailors, expressed his appreciation for the "tremendous effort" made by the Government of India. He also emphasised how ndian passports played a crucial role in their release.

"It was a difficult experience for us but the Government of India made a tremendous effort in this case and they did a great job of getting us released. The value of our passports played a tremendous role in our release. I would like to thank the Ministry of External Affairs and G Balasubramanian, High Commissioner of India to Nigeria," Vijith said upon his return.

Sanu Jose, another sailor, expressed his happiness upon reuniting with his family. He expressed gratitude towards the Indian government for their assistance during their trying times. "I am very happy that I am now at home with my children. There was a lot of uncertainty about what would happen to our lives and we were told that our lives would end in Nigeria but I thank everyone including the Government of India and the Kerala government for helping us," he said.

Notably, the crew members of the 'MT Heroic Idun', totaling 26, including 16 Indians, had been detained since August 22 last year. Initially held in Equatorial Guinea in August 2022, they were later transferred to Nigeria in November 2022. Earlier in December, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the Parliament about this detention of Indian sailors in Nigeria and said, "The government is aware of the detention of the ship MT Heroic Idun since August and has been engaged with relevant authorities on the matter through our missions in Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria."

(With inputs from agencies)