Ashwin Responds To Chennai Biting-death Shocker Amid Coronavirus With Mental Health Appeal

Team India's Ravichandran Ashwin expressed shock & disappointment after a man who returned from an overseas tour bit an elderly woman to death in Chennai on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, Ashwin reacted to the shocking incident, questioning the bizarre incidents that one had to witness amid a global emergency. The spinner, who has been fiercely advocating social distancing & remaining indoors, appealed to the various streams of the media to step up their game in order to address people's mental health and its well-being at times as such. The incident occurred in Chennai on Saturday, where a man who returned from an overseas tour ran nude and bit an elderly woman to death after which he was quarantined, according to PTI.

Ashwin responds to shocking incident

What all do we have to witness during this global emergency. To address the mental well being of individuals is going to be so critical, the television and radio content providers may well need to bring their “A” game to play. https://t.co/dWTQz5UCVX — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 29, 2020

Man bites elderly woman to death

Man quarantined in home after returning from overseas runs nude, bites elderly woman to death in TN: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2020

BCCI donates to PM-CARES fund

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be contributing an amount of Rs. 51 crores to the PM-CARES Fund in order to fight the deadly COVID-19. Meanwhile, former Indian skipper and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has pledged to distribute rice worth Rs 50 lakh while Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar (Rs. 50 lakh each) and Suresh Raina (Rs. 52 lakh) have come forward to lend a helping hand during this need of the hour. The BCCI in their statement wrote that the organisation will contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative which is a dedicated national fund (PM-CARES Fund) with the primary objective of dealing with emergency or distress situations. The national cricket board also went on to add that the Board along with its state associations will continue to monitor and work closely with the Government of India, state governments and other state regulatory bodies and are committed to providing support to the state machinery in the face of adversity.

