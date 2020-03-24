Pune Petrol Pumps To Give Fuel Only To Vehicles Involved In Essential Services

In a bid to encourage people to stay home, the District Collector of Pune on Tuesday instructed all petrol and diesel pumps to not provide fuel to vehicles to reduce their movement on the road amid Coronavirus outbreak. However, the petrol pumps will continue providing fuel to vehicles involved in essential services in the city. So far, Maharashtra has reported 101 positive cases of the deadly Coronavirus.

According to the latest figure available on Tuesday, India has so far reported 539 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus. The deadly virus has so far claimed 10 lives.

Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had imposed a curfew across the state of Maharashtra from Monday midnight amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Essential services such as grocery, milk, medical shops, etc. will remain open. All places of worship will be closed. Moreover, all forms of public transport will not be operational. Furthermore, all the district borders within the state will be sealed.

During his second address to the nation on Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages. Currently, India's positive cases stand at 536, with 10 deaths.

"From midnight across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. Complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

