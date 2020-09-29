India's COVID-19 Recoveries Highest In The World; Crosses 50 Lakh Mark: Health Ministry

On Tuesday, the health ministry said that India's COVID-19 recoveries have crossed 51 lakh mark, which is the highest in the world, and the last 10 lakh recoveries came about in 11 days. As per the latest report shared by MoHFW, India has breached the 61 lakh mark. So far 61,45,291 COVID-19 cases have been recorded, out of which 51,01,397 have successfully recovered while 96,318 have lost the battle against the pandemic.

"The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in the country has crossed 51 lakh. It is the highest in the world. India took 57 days for one lakh recoveries to become 10 lakh. However, if we look at the last 10 lakh recoveries i.e. from 40 lakh to 50 lakh recoveries, it took us only 11 days. It is a significant fact. It is the big picture," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said,

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that India's COVID-19 deaths per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world, adding that India also has one of the lowest cases per million population in the world.

"Active cases in the country constitute only 15 percent of the total cases in India. The recovered cases are 83 percent of total cases. The percentage of active cases has shown a continuous and sustained decline from September 15 to date. India has one of the lowest cases per million population in the world. There are many countries that have 20,000 cases per million population. India's COVID-19 deaths per million population is also amongst the lowest in the world," Bhushan said.



India's battle against COVID-19

As the COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the globe, India has taken a lot of steps to curb the spread of the disease. India has launched a platform named "eSanjeevani" which offers tele-consultation to the doctors and the patients. This online healthcare service aims to provide patients and doctors medical consultation, while they are at their homes amid COVID-19. On September 27, the Health Ministry's eSanjeevani OPD (Out Patient Department) completed 4 lakh tele-consultations since its launch in April. The top-performing states include Tamil Nadu with 1.33 lakh sessions and Uttar Pradesh with 1 lakh sessions. eSanjeevani supports two types of telemedicine services- doctor-to-doctor (eSanjeevani) and patient-to-doctor (eSanjeevani OPD).

