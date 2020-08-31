India's Covid Cases Spiking, Centre Predicts 'very Significant Control' By Diwali; Mid-Nov

Even as coronavirus cases continue to surge in India, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday expressed hope that the situation may come under 'very significant control' by Diwali. The Health Minister was addressing the Nation First webinar series organised by Ananthkumar Foundation.

'Very Significant control' over COVID-19

The webinar was attended by several health experts. Dr Harsh Vardhan during his address also added that experts like Dr Devi Prasad Shetty and Dr C N Manjnath would probably agree that the situation may also turn into an endemic like other viruses in the past. However, he stated that India may have a chance to bring it under control in the months leading up to Diwali.

"Hopefully that in the next couple of months, maybe by Diwali time, we should have a very significant control over the coronavirus," Vardhan said. "But, the virus has taught us a certain lesson, it has taught us there has to be a new normal and we need to be more diligent about, more cautious about our lifestyle," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Dr Harsh Vardhan expressed satisfaction at the coordination between Centre, states and union territories to contain the spread of COVID-19. He stated that the country's case fatality rate is at its lowest 1.81 per cent.

COVID-19 cases in India

India's current tally stands at 35,52,733 infections, of which 7,65,302 cases are active and 63,498 fatalities. 27,13,933 people have recovered while Unlock 4 has been extended till September 30.

