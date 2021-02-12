India's Health Ministry Exposes Impersonator Site Selling Covid Vaccine; Javadekar Reacts

The Union Health Ministry on Friday took to Twitter and informed that the website 'mohfw.xyz' has been blocked, informing that the site is fraudulent, and therefore, a case has been filed against it. This was initially found out by the Fact check team of the Press Information Bureau.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar retweeted it and praised the PIB Fact Check team, and said, "PIBFactCheck busted a fake vaccination registration website that was collecting money for COVID- 19 Vaccine. Ministry of Health, based on our investigation, got it blocked. Good work PIB Fact check."

The website 'https://mohfw.xyz' was impersonating the official website of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare all this while and reportedly claimed to offer COVID1-9 vaccine for ₹4000-6000.

Meanwhile, on February 8, the Union Health Ministry had announced that India is the fastest country in the world to vaccinate 6 million people in 24 days. "In the last 24 days, India is the fastest country to reach 6 million vaccinations in the world. USA took 26 days to reach while the UK took 46 days to reach 6 million vaccinations," Additional Secretary of Union Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said in the press conference. "As of February 8, 2021, at 6 pm, the total vaccination is 60,35,660, out of which healthcare workers who have been vaccinated are 54,12,270. So far, 6,23,390 frontline workers have been vaccinated since February 2. Today vaccination sessions were organized in 35 states and Union Territories and 2,23,298 people have been vaccinated till 6 pm," he said while giving out the statistics of the vaccination drives across the country.

India is the third country, after the US and the UK, to vaccinate the highest number of people against COVID-19 infection. The UK and the US, both kick-started their ambitious inoculation drives in December, have vaccinated 10 million and 27 million people respectively. Meanwhile, India, which began its programme on January 16, has crossed 6 million jabs.

