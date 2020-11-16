India's MEA Exposes Pakistan's Latest Delusions; Lists Blunderous Confessions Of Terrorism

Taking on Pakistan, India's Ministry of External Affairs stated that Islamabad's bile about India's involvement in 'terror attacks' in the country as well as the 'proof' that they claim to have are simply 'figments of imagination'. EAM Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that not many in the international community will believe Pakistan's 'desperate attempt' as everyone is aware of their involvement in terrorism and dirty games and tactics.

Srivastava added that the proof of 'Islamabad's terror sponsorship' was given by its own leader. This comes just a day after Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi accused India of 'sponsoring terrorism' and 'cultivating seeds of hatred across the border' while speaking at a press conference along with Army spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar.

Responding to question about the allegation, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, "This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise. The so-called claims of 'proof' against India enjoy no credibility, are fabricated and represent figments of imagination."

"40,000 terrorists in Pakistan"

Srivastava stated that the press conference held by Pakistan Foreign Minister Mahmood Qureshi was a 'deliberate and desperate attempt' to shift the focus from Pakistan's internal political and economic failures. He further added that the country was also using it as an excuse to justify the recent ceasefire violation at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir on November 13 along with other cross-border terrorism. Srivastava also claimed that the world has witnessed 'terror trails' leading back to Pakistan far too many times while adding that the country is known for 'peddling false narratives' and 'fabricating evidence' but it will not absolve Pakistan of its crimes.

"The face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan, Pakistan's PM glorified him as a 'martyr' from the floor of Parliament, he admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan. Their Science and Technology Minister proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its prime minister, in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred," said the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

"We are confident the world will hold it (Pakistan) to account," he added.

Qureshi's nonsense about India; threats against peace

Launching pointless claims, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi effectively used the language generally deployed against Pakistan and terrorism spewing from its territories for India. The country further stated that it demands that UN censures India, and warned that if the same isn't done 'it is difficult to guarantee peace in nuclear South Asia'.

This one sided narrative ends today. For too long India has gotten away with state sponsored terrorism & cultivating seeds of hatred across the border. Today we presented irrefutable evidence to the world on Indian state’s insatiable appetite for terrorism, violence & instability — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) November 14, 2020

Funding banned orgs, arming terrorists, savage attacks on innocent civilians & desperately trying to lobby against 🇵🇰’s growing global role of peace & progress; India has become a rogue state. It is time world wakes up to an Indian state that is only incredible in its fanaticism. https://t.co/5WpmH6wIME — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) November 14, 2020

(With inputs from PTI & AP)