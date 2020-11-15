Indian Army Pays Tribute To Jawans Martyred At LoC During Pakistan's Ceasefire Violations

The Indian Army paid tribute to Sepoy J Rushikesh Ramachandra, Naik SB Rameshrao, Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and Gunner Subodh Ghosh, on Sunday, who laid down their lives during the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in North Kashmir on November 13.

In a ceremony held at the Badami Bagh Cantonment, Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General BS Raju along with other personnel of all ranks paid their homage to the bravehearts on behalf of the nation. Earlier in the day, the Border Security Forces paid a tribute to BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal, who was also martyred in the ceasefire violation, in a wreath-laying ceremony held at Srinagar.

Indian Army Soldiers Martyred

Havildar Hardhan Chandra Roy and Gunner Subodh Ghosh of the Regiment of Artillery were posted in the Uri sector while Sepoy J Rushikesh Ramachandra and Naik SB Rameshrao of the Maratha Light Infantry were posted in Gurez Sector. As per reports, the jawans received multiple splinter injuries during the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in multiple sectors of Kashmir. Despite being provided immediate medical attention and being evacuated to the closest Military medical facilities the bravehearts could not be saved as they succumbed to their injuries.

Following the tribute, the mortal remains of the martyrs were taken to their respective native places for the last rites where they will be laid to rest will complete military honours. While acknowledging the supreme sacrifice made by the four Indian Army jawans, the Chinar Corps also acknowledged the sacrifice of the BSF Sub-Inspector Rakesh Dobhal who was martyred in the Naugam sector during the ceasefire violation.

"In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with these bereaved families and remains committed to their dignity and well-being," said the Indian Army in a release.

Pakistan gets a befitting reply

On Friday, the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across the Line of Control. As per sources, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers have been killed while 7-8 others have been injured.

Overall, 4 Indian Army jawans and one BSF trooper were martyred while foiling Pakistan's aggression. The data shows that there were 4707 ceasefire violations by Pakistan from August 2019 to July 2020 in which 24 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives. In the same period, 97 civilians and 117 security personnel were injured as well.

Earlier, in an official statement, Indian Army said, "Pakistan initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri & Naugam. Pakistan used Mortars & other weapons. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas." It added, “Own troops retaliated strongly causing substantial damage to Pakistan Army's infrastructure and casualties across the LoC. Several ammunition dumps, FOL dumps and multiple terrorist launch pads have been damaged."

