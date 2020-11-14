MEA Pulls Up Pakistan Diplomat Over 'deliberate Targeting' Of Innocent Civilians Along LoC

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs lodged a strong protest with the Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan regarding the unprovoked ceasefire violations on November 13. Mentioning that 4 civilians had lost their lives besides injuries to 19 others, it regretted the fact that Pakistan chose Diwali to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in Jammu and Kashmir. Condemning Pakistan's relentless support to infiltrate terrorists, it reminded the Charge d’Affaires of his country's commitment to not allow its territory to be used for terrorism against India. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali with the security forces at the strategic Longewala post in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

Here is MEA's statement on Pakistan's ceasefire violations:

"The Charge d’Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today and a strong protest was lodged over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces, on multiple sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on 13 November 2020, resulting in the death of four innocent civilians and serious injuries to 19 others. India condemns, in the strongest terms, the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces. It is highly deplorable that Pakistan chose a festive occasion in India to disrupt peace and perpetrate violence in J&K through coordinated firing along the length of the LoC using heavy caliber weapons, including artillery and mortar on Indian civilians. India also strongly protested Pakistan’s continued support to cross border terrorist infiltration into India, including through supporting cover fire provided by Pakistan forces. Pakistan was once again reminded of its bilateral commitment to not allow any territory under its control to be used for terrorism against India in any manner."

Pakistan Army opened unprovoked fire

On Friday, the Pakistani Army opened unprovoked fire in the Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam sectors targeting the civilian areas. In response, the Indian Army destroyed a large number of Pakistan Army bunkers, fuel dumps and launch pads across the Line of Control. As per sources, 7-8 Pakistani soldiers have been killed while 7-8 others have been injured.

Overall, 4 Indian Army jawans and one BSF trooper were martyred while foiling Pakistan's aggression. The data shows that there were 4707 ceasefire violations by Pakistan from August 2019 to July 2020 in which 24 civilians and 19 security personnel lost their lives. In the same period, 97 civilians and 117 security personnel were injured as well.

